Teledyne to Acquire Valeport

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Valeport Holdings Limited and its affiliates. Valeport, founded in 1969 and headquartered in Totnes, U.K., designs and manufactures underwater sensors for environmental, energy, construction and defense applications. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Valeport provides complementary underwater sensors including sound velocity probes, current and flow meters, and conductivity, temperature and depth sensors. Valeport also provides multi-parameter profilers which can also measure turbidity or cloudiness, or include fluorometer sensors to detect chlorophyll levels.

“We are delighted that Valeport will join Teledyne Marine and expand our technology offerings,” said George Bobb, President and Chief Operating Officer of Teledyne. “Through more than 20 acquisitions and ongoing collaboration, Teledyne Marine brings imaging, instruments, interconnects, acoustics, and complete subsea vehicle technology together to provide total solutions to our customers.”

“Our family is very proud of where we have brought Valeport so far, but the time is right for the next phase of its journey, and I am so pleased that this will be as a part of Teledyne Marine and excited about the prospect of working with the rest of the Teledyne group to bring our customers an even greater range of excellence,” said Matt Quartley, Managing Director of Valeport.