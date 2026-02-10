Teledyne RDI ADCPs Assist Japenese Polymetallic Nodule Mining Deep-Sea Assessment

Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI), a division of Teledyne Marine, announced that it has been selected by marine engineering consultancy Deep Reach Technology (DRT) to support a landmark deep-sea environmental impact assessment (EIA) project within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), supplying 20 of its Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for the project.

This project focuses on the environmental impact of critical mineral exploration on the ocean floor. Installation of Teledyne’s ADCPs, overseen by DRT, is being managed by CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. The instruments were installed by CSA from the vessel Anuanua Moana, owned by Kiva Marine.

Acting as in situ sensors, the ADCPs will capture vital data on current direction, turbulence, and sediment plume transport. These instruments will be deployed on deep-sea moorings to monitor conditions across the full water column, delivering continuous insights over extended periods.

Teledyne RDI ADCPs are made in USA under ISO 9001 Certification, with each instrument individually handcrafted and tested prior to deployment. Designed to perform in challenging ocean environments and with over 50,000 units deployed worldwide over the past 40 years, RDI’s Workhorse ADCPs are proven to deliver reliable performance at extreme depths while providing high‑quality data for long‑term moorings and multi‑month deployments

The project will use the following Teledyne ADCPs:

13 Workhorse II 300 khz 6000m depth rated ADCPs

3 Workhorse II 600 khz 6000m depth rated ADCPs

2 Workhorse Long Ranger 75khz 1500m depth rated ADCPs

2 Workhorse Long Ranger 75khz 3000m depth rated ADCPs

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) and regulators recommend contractors collect at least three years of oceanographic data before mining approval. By delivering high-resolution measurements from multiple depths over extended periods, Teledyne ADCPs are helping Deep Reach Technology and this emerging sector meet international standards.