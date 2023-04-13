Friday, April 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 13, 2023

Teledyne to Debut New Marine Lidar Sensor for USVs

Teledyne Geospatial will bring its latest advancements in ocean mapping hardware and software solutions to Ocean Business 2023, being held at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK from April 18-20. Image courtesy Teledyne Geospatial

Teledyne Geospatial will bring its latest advancements in ocean mapping hardware and software solutions to Ocean Business 2023, being held at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK from April 18-20. Image courtesy Teledyne Geospatial

Teledyne Geospatial will bring its latest advancements in ocean mapping hardware and software solutions to Ocean Business 2023, being held at the National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK from April 18-20.

Visitors to the Teledyne Geospatial booth U12 will be introduced to the CL-360 for marine applications, a lidar sensor that can be seamlessly integrated with high resolution multibeam systems and the CARIS Ping-To-Chart workflow, allowing for full above and below water image capture with survey grade accuracy in a single workflow. The sensor’s 360-degree scanner and up to 2 million points/second collection rate provides a premier solution for mapping coastal infrastructure. The CL-360 is the only lidar system designed for use on a USV (uncrewed surface vessel) which provides survey grade range and accuracy.

Find out about the new HIPS & SIPS 11.4 release, now with sound speed and vertical correction mode available for the first time as a SaaS licensing option. Learn about the CZMIL Super Nova, the world’s most advanced lidar bathymeter with the highest green laser point density in its class and real-time processing capability for reduced post-processing time.

At Teledyne Marine’s Hospitality and Demo Suite you are invited to experience live dockside workshops demonstrating a concept of pushing data straight from Teledyne Marine sonars to the Teledyne CARIS Cloud where CARIS Onboard runs the data through an automated processing routine and makes the products available for stakeholders to monitor progress. This also allows remote data processors to immediately access data without needing to be in the field.

Related News

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

©The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

A state actor's involvement in the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines last year is the "absolute main scenario", though confirming…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Probe Continues, but Culprits Difficult to Determine

It will likely be difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year…

©Saab Seaeye

Ocean Dynamics Orders Deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Canadian company Ocean Dynamics has ordered a second, deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV for the inspection of instrumentation…

Photo courtesy Hydromea

Hydromea Moves Fast Forward on Subsea Robotics, Comms Tech

Born eight years ago, Hydromea is a dynamic and fast-growing Swiss-based subsea technology company that aims to help solve…

Credit: The Philippines Coast Guard

Philippines Finds Sunken Fuel Tanker 3 Weeks after Spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

RBR provides CTDs for Argo floats
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news