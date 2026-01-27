Tuesday, January 27, 2026
 
Teledyne Gavia Delivers Four GAVIA AUV Systems to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration

© Teledyne Gavia/Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Gavia/Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Gavia, a leader in modular autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), announced the successful delivery of the first four GAVIA AUV systems to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

The newly delivered GAVIA Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) system forms part of a multi-year framework agreement between Teledyne Marine and FMV, under which GAVIA AUVs will support fleet modernization initiatives for the Swedish Armed Forces by enhancing underwater surveillance capabilities and improving operational efficiency.

The vehicles delivered under this agreement incorporate Teledyne’s modular architecture, enabling rapid reconfiguration for missions including mine countermeasures, hydrography, intelligence collection, seabed mapping, and surveillance.

As of January 2026, Teledyne Marine has delivered over 12,000 APEX floats, 1,275 Slocum gliders (with over 600 to NATO naval users), and Gavia AUV systems have been purchased by 18 navies. Teledyne unmanned systems are operational with numerous NATO and AUKUS navies.

