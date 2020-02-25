 
New Wave Media

February 25, 2020

Teledyne Marine: Something for Everyone at OI London

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine will once again be out in full force at Oceanology International (OI) London 2020. With 23 brands and more than 400 products, Teledyne truly delivers something for everyone.

To help customers navigate its many solutions, the company has designated one booth as a Discovery Zone, which  will detail how and where Teledyne Marine products are being used alone, and in combination, to solve the difficult challenges our customers face in our key markets, including oceanographic, energy, infrastructure and civil engineering, defense and security, and marine life.

A second booth will serve as a Collaboration Zone, with ample meeting space for customers to relax, collaborate and brainstorm in a comfortable and engaging setting with Teledyne Marine's 50+ OneTeam members throughout the conference.

Visitors are also invited to experience products first-hand via a series of dockside and on-water demonstrations. Daily dockside demos will showcase the SeaBotix remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) equipped with Benthos brand new Ultra Compact Transponder (UCT) and new ruggedized BlueView M-series MK2.

On-water demos will highlight a full suite of our technologies, including ultra-high-resolution mid-water RESON SeaBat T50-R Extended Range with a built in INS multibeam echosounder,  Odom’s new compact single beam echosounder, RD Instruments TASMAN DVL and Teledyne TSS Saturn high accuracy fiber optic INS, Optech TLS-M3 high-resolution laser scanner, PDS and CARIS On-board software, and Benthos new GNSS Survey Feature for easy recovery of acoustic release deployments.

Full details here.

Email

