 
New Wave Media

April 4, 2025

Teledyne Marine Unveils BlueStreamX2 Enhancement for Benthos Acoustic Modems

Teledyne Marine announced BlueStreamX2, which doubles the data rate for Benthos Acoustic Modems in the WideBand C frequency without impacting their communication range performance. This upgrade is now available across all Benthos modem families—Acoustic Telemetry Modem (ATM), Compact Modem (CM), and Ultra Compact Modem (UCM)—as well as on UTS topside systems.

Benthos acoustic modems, known for their reliable underwater data transmission using digital signal processing modulation techniques, have historically operated over a 5 kHz bandwidth with bit rates up to 2400 bits per second. With the new BlueStreamX2 enhancement, the bandwidth has been expanded to 10 kHz, doubling the data rate to 4800 bits per second.

This breakthrough is made possible by the innovative high-frequency transducer design, extending performance over the band from 20 kHz to 30 kHz. While the WideBand C transducer has been a staple since the UCM's introduction in 2020, the new firmware leverages its full potential, bringing heightened speed and efficiency to underwater data communication.

All command structures, specifications, and operating parameters remain unchanged, ensuring seamless acoustic communication with previous generations of Band C modems. The BlueStreamX2 enhancement is exclusive to modems using the WideBand C transducer and is not available for older Band C modems nor for LF and MF products.

The future of underwater acoustic data transmission with Teledyne Marine's BlueStreamX2 enhancement can be experiences at Ocean Business 2025 (April 8-10, 2025, Southampton, UK) on Teledyne Marine’s stand T7.

Related News

GeoAcoustics Ltd will debut a new Side Scan Sonar range at Ocean Business 2025 next week. Credit: GeoAcoustics Ltd

GeoAcoustics to Launch Two New Side Scan Sonars at Ocean Business

GeoAcoustics Ltd will debut a new Side Scan Sonar range at Ocean Business 2025 next week, adding to its hydroacoustic technology…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) SuBastian is deployed for a dive near the Bellingshausen Sea off Antarctica. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Study of Newly Exposed Sea Floor Reveals Flourishing Ecosystems

An international team on board Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), working in the Bellingshausen Sea, rapidly pivoted…

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

Annual global ocean heat content down to 2000 m depth for the period 1960–2024, in zettajoules (1021 J). The shaded area indicates the 2-sigma uncertainty range on each estimate.

WMO Documents Spiraling Climate Impacts

The signs of human-induced climate change reached new heights in 2024, with some of the consequences being irreversible over…

OSIL have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water quality monitoring. Credit: OSIL

OSIL Launches "Beach Buoys" for Water Quality Monitoring

Ocean Scientific Instruments Limited (OSIL) have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies & Products News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news