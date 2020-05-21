Teledyne RDI Offering Trade Up Discount for Next Gen DVLs

After years as proven industry standards, Teledyne RD Instruments Workhorse Navigator and Explorer Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) are being retired effective May 2020.

These DVLs have served the industry well for many years, particularly the Workhorse Navigator, which was the first commercially available DVL for precision subsea vehicle navigation introduced back in 1995. To aid customers in their transition, Teledyne RDI is offering customer the opportunity to trade in their older DVL technology for up to a 15% discount on their next-gen DVL products. Full details are available here.