Teledyne Unveils 16K, 1-Megahertz TDI Line Scan Camera

Teledyne DALSA has released its Linea™ HS2 TDI line scan camera family designed for ultra-high-speed imaging in light starved conditions.

The camera delivers images with 16k/5 µm resolution and a maximum line rate of 1 Megahertz, or 16 Gigapixels per second data throughput.

The Linea HS2 features a highly sensitive Backside Illuminated (BSI) multi-array charge-domain TDI CMOS sensor with 16k/5 µm resolution and optimized Quantum Efficiency, which Teledyne DALSA says meets the rigorous demands of current and future machine vision applications.

The multi-array TDI sensor architecture allows the camera to be configured for superior image quality with maximized line rate, dynamic range, or full well, according to specific application requirements. This makes it particularly ideal for life science applications, says the company.

On-chip binning also enables higher web speeds to boost system throughput. The camera is equipped with dual Camera Link HS CX4 connectors to Active Optical Cables providing complete EMI immunity.

Linea HS2 offers a seamless upgrade from Teledyne’s existing Linea HS line scan cameras, featuring the same pixel size, optics, cables, and mounting hardware, but with a 2.5 time increase in speed, while maintaining reasonable power consumption. An optional liquid cooling accessory provides thermal stability during operation.

For a complete solution, the Linea HS2 camera works with Teledyne’s Xtium2 CLHS series of high-performance frame grabbers, utilizing CLHS technology. Built on reliable, field-proven high-speed data transmission technology, Teledyne DALSA says it delivers data at 16 Gigapixels per second over dual CLHS CX4 connectors to active optical cables. Its data forwarding capability supports parallel data processing in up to 12 PCs.



