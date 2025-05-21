Terradepth Awarded 5-Year Contract For Offshore Energy Surveying

Terradepth, a provider of Ocean Data as a Service (ODaaS), was awarded a five-year Master Services Agreement with a major offshore energy company. Terradepth will deliver autonomous hydrographic survey and data services at a fraction of the traditional hydrographic survey time and cost. The first project is for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The project leverages the company’s ODaaS vertically integrated solution, from robotic autonomous subsea data collection capability to delivery of processed data through the Absolute Ocean platform—a secure, cloud-native environment for scalable subsea data visualization and management. This integrated workflow enables all necessary stakeholders to gain insights from the bathymetric data to conduct safe and sustainable operations.