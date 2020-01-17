TerraSond Wins NOAA Contract

TerraSond reports it has been awarded its seveth consecutive NOAA contract.

The five-year IDIQ contract was awarded by the Hydrographic Surveys Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s National Ocean Service, Office of Coast Survey, to provide hydrographic surveying services in the USA.

The contract was effective January 1, 2020, with a maximum value of $250 million over five years, subject to appropriation by Congress.

Thomas Newman, President, TerraSond, said, “Through our NOAA contracts, we have been performing comprehensive site characterization for safety of navigation purposes for over 20 years. As part of the Acteon Group, we are now offering this experience alongside Benthic’s geotechnical and UTEC’s survey and positioning services. Acteon provides customers with a comprehensive site characterization solution for large work scopes. Using a single provider enables the early integration of geophysical and geotechnical surveys, which can help to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, develop a more accurate ground model, and unlock maximum value from acquired data.”



