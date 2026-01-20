Testing Complete on First SMD Electric Work Class ROV

Subsea technology and services company, SMD, has reached an important milestone with its pioneering electric work class ROV, the SMD Quantum EV. Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) at DEEP Campus, near Bristol, has been successfully completed.

Purchased by Luxembourg-based marine contractor Jan De Nul, the first vehicle has undergone extensive endurance tests and will eventually be integrated into Jan De Nul’s class-leading vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, ahead of commercial deployment in 2026.

“The Quantum EV is a powerful vehicle, capable of outperforming its competitors. Its superior endurance means it can remain underwater for long periods, withstanding adverse conditions to reduce operational downtime. This strength is paired with superior control and position-keeping for unparalleled precision," said John McCann, business development manager at SMD.

“Following extensive testing, we are confident that this system will work reliably in the field, enabling us to support clients around the globe with their renewable energy projects. We look forward to installing this vehicle on our cutting-edge cable laying vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, next year,” added Jan Van de Velde, director newbuilding at Jan De Nul.