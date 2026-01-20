Tuesday, January 20, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2026

Testing Complete on First SMD Electric Work Class ROV

Celebrating the completion of Site Acceptance Testing of the first commercial Quantum EV for client Jan De Nul. © SMD

Celebrating the completion of Site Acceptance Testing of the first commercial Quantum EV for client Jan De Nul. © SMD

Subsea technology and services company, SMD, has reached an important milestone with its pioneering electric work class ROV, the SMD Quantum EV. Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) at DEEP Campus, near Bristol, has been successfully completed. 

Purchased by Luxembourg-based marine contractor Jan De Nul, the first vehicle has undergone extensive endurance tests and will eventually be integrated into Jan De Nul’s class-leading vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, ahead of commercial deployment in 2026.

“The Quantum EV is a powerful vehicle, capable of outperforming its competitors. Its superior endurance means it can remain underwater for long periods, withstanding adverse conditions to reduce operational downtime. This strength is paired with superior control and position-keeping for unparalleled precision," said John McCann, business development manager at SMD. 

“Following extensive testing, we are confident that this system will work reliably in the field, enabling us to support clients around the globe with their renewable energy projects. We look forward to installing this vehicle on our cutting-edge cable laying vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, next year,” added Jan Van de Velde, director newbuilding at Jan De Nul.

Related News

Source: Entanglement

Entanglement Acquires Applied Ocean Sciences

Entanglement, Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Applied Ocean Sciences (AOS), a leading ocean science…

(Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher Backs US Autonomous Vessel Firm Ocean Aero

James Fisher and Sons has invested in U.S.-based autonomous marine technology company Ocean Aero, taking a strategic minority…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Inks Final Contracts for Two HVDC Power Links in Scotland

Danish power cable maker NKT has signed final contracts with SSEN Transmission for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC)…

Source: SAMS

USV Surveys to Aid Restoration Efforts on Scottish Loch

Restoration efforts on a Scottish loch have been boosted by experimental techniques using sea-going robotics that can identify…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news