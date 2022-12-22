Thursday, December 22, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 22, 2022

Tidal Energy: Minesto Doubling Electricity Production Capacity of its Faroe Islands Site

©Minesto

©Minesto

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Thursday it had installed additional offshore infrastructure in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, to double electricity production from two Dragon 4 (100kW) tidal energy power plants in an array set-up.

The company, which harnesses tidal energy using its tidal kites, said that a second foundation, subsea cable, and onshore interface have been successfully installed, and the subsea infrastructure is ready for a second kite installation and electricity production, Minesto said.Foundation loadout, Holyhead, Wales ©Minesto

"The installations have been carried out with small vessels together with experienced partners to further reduce costs of installation and marine operations for large-scale build-out. The seasonal operating window for infrastructure installation has also been extended by conducting these operations in winter," Minesto said.

Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto: "By doubling production capacity, we significantly increase the value of the Vestmanna site. We can show-case our technology to a greater extent as we generate more production data, optimize features in an array configuration, and of course, deliver more electricity to grid as committed to our utility partner SEV." Illustration of a Minesto Tidal Kite - Credit: Minesto (File image)


 

Related News

Gregor Scott - ©Havfram

Havfram Subsea Names UK Managing Director

Havfram Subsea has appointed Gregor Scott as Managing Director for the company’s UK operation.Over the last 10 years, Scott…

From left: Lionel Camus (Manager Digital Solutions, Akvaplan-niva), Morten Thorstensen (Head of Field Infrastructure and Logistics, Akvaplan-niva), Nadia Aarab (Group Environmental Sustainability Lead, Deep Ocean), Andries Ferla (Ocean Solutions & Technology Director, Deep Ocean), Alexander Rumson (Technology Manager, Deep Ocean), Virginie Ramasco (Environmental Impact Scientist, Akvaplan-niva). ©DeepOcean

DeepOcean, Akvaplan-niva to Use ROVs, USVs for Environmental Studies in Offshore Energy Space

Subsea services provider DeepOcean has signed a collaboration deal with Akvaplan-niva regarding the potential utilization…

©Illustration only - Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: CrossWind Taps KBR for Energy Storage Project

KBR has won a contract to provide engineering services for an offshore energy storage project for CrossWind, a joint venture…

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

Image: QED Naval turbine via META

Wales’ Marine Test Center Expands Its Capabilities

Wales’ national marine test center, META, said Thursday it has upgraded its Marine License, so it can now accommodate more…

PileProp Installation - Credit: Pryme Group

Pryme Group Launches Specialist Tooling Systems for Offshore Wind Installation

Engineering firm Pryme Group said Wednesday it had launched two specialist tooling systems - Pile Fixation Tool (PFT) and…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Submersible Technology Advances at Speed at WHOI

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news