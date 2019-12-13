 
New Wave Media

December 13, 2019

GoM: Total Begins Two Deepwater Projects

Map: Total

Map: Total

Total S.A announced the final investment decision (FID) to develop the Anchor oil field located in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM), off the coast of Louisiana.

Additionally, front-end engineering and design (FEED) has begun for the North Platte discovery in the deepwater GoM.

Total holds a working interest of 37.14% in Anchor, alongside operator Chevron (62.86%).

The Anchor field will be developed with seven subsea wells connected to a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) with a capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of gas per day. First oil is expected in 2024.

Anchor will be the first development to use the high-pressure 20,000-pounds-per-square-inch (20 kpsi) technologies developed at industry level over the last few years.

Total also holds interests with Chevron in other leases in the vicinity of Anchor with exploration potential. Any discoveries on those jointly owned leases could be tied back to the Anchor facilities at competitive costs.

The North Platte field straddles four blocks of the Garden Banks area, 275 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana in approximately 1,300 meters of water. The reservoir is of high quality, both in porosity and permeability, with thickness in places exceeding 1,200 meters.

Like Anchor, North Platte requires the use of 20 kpsi technologies. The field development plan is based on eight subsea wells and two subsea drilling bases connected via two production loops to a newbuild, lightweight floating production unit (FPU). Production will be exported through existing oil and gas subsea networks.

Total SAChevronCrude oil
Email

Related News

David Ince, Event Director, Oi

Interview: David Ince, Event Director, Oi

From its founding in 1969, Oceanology International has evolved into what is arguably the biggest and best gathering for…

Photo Courtesy of National Oceanography Centre

#Oi2020 History

In 2015, researchers at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) used Royal Navy submarine data to investigate the nature of…

Solwara 1 project seabed mining tools. Courtesy Nautilus Minerals.

Will 2020 be the year for Subsea Mining?

Anyone who has been around the Offshore Oil and Gas or the Marine industries for long has heard of plans for mining various…

Fugro’s first deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) site survey for Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (Photo: Fugro)

Fugro Completes Deepwater AUV Survey for BSP

Fugro reports it has completed the first deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) site survey for Brunei Shell Petroleum…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project…

Image: ROVCO

ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news