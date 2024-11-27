TotalEnergies CEO on Trump: "It's Only For Four Years"

TotalEnergies has paused development of a wind farm off the coast of New York after Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, the French company's CEO said on Tuesday.

The French energy group formed a joint venture in October 2023 for development of the Attentive Energy offshore wind project off the coast of New York.

"In offshore wind, I decided to put the project on pause, because all the offshore wind projects are in Democratic states ... we'll see better in four years," Patrick Pouyanne told the Energy Intelligence Forum on Tuesday.

"The advantage is that it's only for four years."

Total owns 56% of the Attentive Energy project while partners Corio Generation and Rise Light & Power hold 27.7% and 16.3% stakes respectively.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Goodman)

