October 22, 2019

Trendsetter Wins Talos Connectors Deal

(Photo: Trendsetter Engineering)

Houston-based services company Trendsetter Engineering said it has been awarded a contract to supply TC7 Clamp Connection Systems and ancillary equipment for Talos Energy on the Bulleit development located in the Gulf of Mexico’s Green Canyon 21 block. The equipment is slated for delivery in 2020.

The Trendsetter Connection System (TCS) family of subsea connector solutions features Trendsetter’s proprietary TEX metal‐to‐metal (MTM) gasket system. Trendsetter first introduced its subsea connector and TEX gasket technology in 2015 and has since delivered more than 250 connectors to clients globally. The product line spans 2” through 16” nominal bore sizes, as well as multi‐bore, 400°F and 20,000 psi offerings.

