 
New Wave Media

January 29, 2026

New TrustLinkTM Coax Connector Engineered for Secure Connectivity Solutions

  • The TrustLink Coax connector is a compact, pressure‑rated solution that simplifies subsea integration and reduces system complexity. Delivered as a fully terminated MacArtney assembly, ensuring quality control and deployment-ready reliability. © MacArtney
  • Impedance‑matched precision protects signal integrity at high frequencies, keeping pictures sharp and telemetry stable in harsh conditions. © MacArtney
  • The TrustLink Coax connector is a compact, pressure‑rated solution that simplifies subsea integration and reduces system complexity. Delivered as a fully terminated MacArtney assembly, ensuring quality control and deployment-ready reliability. © MacArtney The TrustLink Coax connector is a compact, pressure‑rated solution that simplifies subsea integration and reduces system complexity. Delivered as a fully terminated MacArtney assembly, ensuring quality control and deployment-ready reliability. © MacArtney
  • Impedance‑matched precision protects signal integrity at high frequencies, keeping pictures sharp and telemetry stable in harsh conditions. © MacArtney Impedance‑matched precision protects signal integrity at high frequencies, keeping pictures sharp and telemetry stable in harsh conditions. © MacArtney

High-integrity signal transmission is mission-critical in subsea operations, whether for HD video, radar, or telemetry. MacArtney’s new TrustLink Coax connector delivers this capability through precision impedance matching in a compact design that ensures stable, low-loss connections for demanding environments.

The TrustLink Coax connector combines low-attenuation signal transfer up to 4 GHz with a pressure-rated shell tested to 600 bar for long-term reliability. Available in stainless steel or titanium, it offers a service life of up to 25 years. Titanium provides inherent corrosion resistance, while stainless steel can be paired with cathodic protection, giving operators flexibility to match material choice to operational demands.

For offshore energy, oceanographic research, naval systems, or subsea robotics, TrustLink gives operators confidence in signal integrity and material resilience for decades of subsea deployment.

Beyond performance, TrustLink Coax simplifies system integration by combining coaxial signal and power in a single terminated assembly. This reduces penetrators and interfaces, saving space and easing the system designers' work with tight configurations.

TrustLink Coax builds on the original TrustLink Metal Shell design, complementing the proven SubConn Coax range and working alongside TrustLink, SubConn, and OptoLink solutions. Together, this strengthened portfolio gives operators and system designers a broader choice of secure, high-integrity connectivity options for complex subsea applications.

Launching globally today, January 29, 2026, the TrustLink Coax range will be available through MacArtney’s international operations and preferred distributors. For details or to discuss integration options, contact your local MacArtney representative.

Related News

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso…

© Adobe Stock/Negro Elkha

Prysmian to Buy ACSM Subsea Cable Company

Italy's cable maker Prysmian plans to buy Spain-based ACSM, a submarine cable installation company, in a 169-million-euros ($198 million) deal, it sai

Anti-PIracy Barriers used on a large container liner (Source: Palaemon Maritime)

Experts Discuss Maritime Security Risks

This week’s maritime security report from Palaemon Maritime starts by saying: “Hello Shipmate, this week saw a sharp escalation…

Source: MFE

MFE Inspection Solutions Launches Offshore Division

MFE has launched MFE Offshore, a new division dedicated to subsea and offshore operations. Built to serve offshore oil and gas…

Source: CSignum

CSignum Launches Through-Ice Wireless Monitoring System

CSignum has launched its through-ice wireless monitoring technology with the patented EM-2Q electromagnetic field signalling…

Source: MBARI

MBARI ROV Completes First Mission from New Research Vessel

The ROV Doc Ricketts has completed its first science mission from the new Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI)…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news