New TrustLinkTM Coax Connector Engineered for Secure Connectivity Solutions

High-integrity signal transmission is mission-critical in subsea operations, whether for HD video, radar, or telemetry. MacArtney’s new TrustLink Coax connector delivers this capability through precision impedance matching in a compact design that ensures stable, low-loss connections for demanding environments.

The TrustLink Coax connector combines low-attenuation signal transfer up to 4 GHz with a pressure-rated shell tested to 600 bar for long-term reliability. Available in stainless steel or titanium, it offers a service life of up to 25 years. Titanium provides inherent corrosion resistance, while stainless steel can be paired with cathodic protection, giving operators flexibility to match material choice to operational demands.

For offshore energy, oceanographic research, naval systems, or subsea robotics, TrustLink gives operators confidence in signal integrity and material resilience for decades of subsea deployment.

Beyond performance, TrustLink Coax simplifies system integration by combining coaxial signal and power in a single terminated assembly. This reduces penetrators and interfaces, saving space and easing the system designers' work with tight configurations.

TrustLink Coax builds on the original TrustLink Metal Shell design, complementing the proven SubConn Coax range and working alongside TrustLink, SubConn, and OptoLink solutions. Together, this strengthened portfolio gives operators and system designers a broader choice of secure, high-integrity connectivity options for complex subsea applications.

Launching globally today, January 29, 2026, the TrustLink Coax range will be available through MacArtney’s international operations and preferred distributors. For details or to discuss integration options, contact your local MacArtney representative.