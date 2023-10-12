Thursday, October 12, 2023
 
Turkey to Work with Romania, Bulgaria Against Black Sea Mines

© sdubrov / Adobe Stock

Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria will work together against the threat of floating mines in the Black Sea due to war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no details of how it would address the floating mine problem. It said on social media platform X that the three countries had discussed the issue at the NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels.

Last week, the British government said Russia may use sea mines to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, including by laying them on the approach to Ukrainian ports. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planting mines off the Ukrainian coast.

Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, plus Georgia, Poland and Ukraine previously discussed clearing floating mines in April 2022.

Turkey is also working with the United Nations, Ukraine, and Russia to revive the Black Sea grain initiative that Moscow quit earlier this year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Rod Nickel)

