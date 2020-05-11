 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2020

Unique Group Develops UXO Recovery System

Photo: Unique Group

Photo: Unique Group

Unique Group has pooled its expertise in survey and buoyancy technology with Dutch UXO experts, Bodac, to develop an Unexploded Ordnance Lifting & Safe Disposal System (UXO-LSDS), which paves the way for contactless mine recovery.

Bodac’s experience in UXO risk mitigation and explosive engineering services in the marine environment has been integrated with Unique Group’s technical expertise to develop the UXO-LSDS, which consists of a housing for two 9l, 300 bar composite cylinders and a Sonardyne Acoustic Lightweight Release Transponder (LRT).

Working with known UXO weights and water depths, the UXO-LSDS can be precisely filled to begin the UXO recovery, with the excess air vented out from the pressure release valves. The system has been thoroughly tested from design phase through to final product by Unique Group and Bodac’s teams of experienced technical personnel. The product is available globally and can be customized based on client-specific needs.

Unique Group
Email

Related News

Image Credit: IOG

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

Offshore installation company Subsea 7 has won a contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) to provide Subsea, Umbilicals…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

MacArtney welder works on MERMAC eA skid (Photo: MacArtney)

MacArtney Puts First All-Electric eLARS into Production

Manufacturing has now begun and the first eLARS system, expected to come out of production in summer 2020, is well underway.In…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SEAMOR Marine

SEAMOR Marine Ltd. has been in operation since 2006 following the acquisition of the original ROV SEAMOR brand and associated technologies. The Canadian company’s sole focus is on the continuing development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and servicing of SEAMOR Observation Class…
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news