Unique Group Develops UXO Recovery System

Unique Group has pooled its expertise in survey and buoyancy technology with Dutch UXO experts, Bodac, to develop an Unexploded Ordnance Lifting & Safe Disposal System (UXO-LSDS), which paves the way for contactless mine recovery.

Bodac’s experience in UXO risk mitigation and explosive engineering services in the marine environment has been integrated with Unique Group’s technical expertise to develop the UXO-LSDS, which consists of a housing for two 9l, 300 bar composite cylinders and a Sonardyne Acoustic Lightweight Release Transponder (LRT).

Working with known UXO weights and water depths, the UXO-LSDS can be precisely filled to begin the UXO recovery, with the excess air vented out from the pressure release valves. The system has been thoroughly tested from design phase through to final product by Unique Group and Bodac’s teams of experienced technical personnel. The product is available globally and can be customized based on client-specific needs.