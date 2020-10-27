 
New Wave Media

October 27, 2020

Unique Subsea Robots to Serve Norwegian Oil Industry from 2022

Screenshot from Houston Mechatronics animation

Screenshot from Houston Mechatronics animation

Norwegian subsea drone specialist Stinger Technology has entered into a collaboration agreement with the U.S. ocean robotics firm Houston Mechatronics.

Houston Mechatronics is currently developing what has been described as one of the subsea industry's most interesting robots - the Aquanaut - and Stinger wants to bring it to Norway to serve the offshore oil and gas market.

The Aquanaut is a subsea robotic solution that can serve both as a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and as an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). Based on the requirements, the subsea robot transforms from AUV mode into an ROV.

In this case, the Aquanaut maker explains on its website, the hull separates in one fluid motion, exposing two additional control thrusters, the vehicle arms, and adding another degree of freedom to the vehicle head mechanism.

"Sometimes you need an ROV, other times you may need an AUV. We designed Aquanaut to be the best of both platforms. The vehicle can manipulate subsea and has all the remote capability of an AUV," Houston Mechatronic's says on its website. 

See the transformation in action below:

Under the agreement with Stinger, Houston Mechatronics will provide the Aquanaut and the necessary services needed to target and execute
inspection, repair, and maintenance operations within the Norwegian Oil & Gas market and Stinger will add Aquanaut capabilities to its existing IRM services business. 

According to Stinger, in 2021 Aquanaut will be in Norway finalizing product qualifications in order to be ready for commercial applications in 2022.

In an interview with Offshore Engineer's Elain Maslin a year ago, Houston Mechatronics said that the trial Aquanaut was rated to 300 meters water depth but the first full commercial system would be designed for up to 3,000 meters water depth and could include inductive charging, so it could be a resident system. 

Per the article last year, working in ROV mode, Aquanaut's power capacity is expected to last a day (using all imaging systems, arms, and its seven thrusters). In AUV mode the vehicle uses less power, so a more realistic scenario is a mix of both modes, extending mission duration by at least 50%. 

Per Houston Mechatronics' Aquanaut spec sheet, when in AUV mode, Aquanaut can cover up to 200 km in one mission while accomplishing typical AUV tasks like seabed mapping, and wide-area structure inspection. 

Email

Related News

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg to Provide Cable Protection for RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7, a Subsea 7 subsidiary focused on renewables, has awarded Trelleborg a contract to provide cable protection for…

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Credit: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Oceaneering ROVs for Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

U.S. subsea services firm Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has selected Oceaneering for ROV and support services onboard its…

Credit: Blue Ocean Seismic Services - Screenshot

'Marine Seismic Survey Disruptor' Gets Industry Funding

Blue Ocean Seismic Services, a company that describes itself as "the marine seismic survey disruptor," has secured a total…

(Image: Ocean Infinity)

Powering the World's First Fleet of Robot Ships

The maritime and scientific community have set themselves the ambitious target to map the entire ocean floor by 2030. Volvo…

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

iSURVEY / IKM Subsea

iSURVEY offers ISO-certified survey and positioning services to support offshore operations internationally. We are experienced in offshore rig-move operations, marine construction and cable/pipe lay/installation. IKM Subsea is a independent ROV and Trencher operator.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news