FET Unveils Next-Gen Work Class ROV

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its latest work class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, representing a new generation of ultra-heavy-duty subsea vehicle technology.

Designed to undertake a broad spectrum of underwater tasks, the new vehicle is equipped with larger thrusters for increased through water performance and an improved buoyancy package, facilitating a market leading 500 kg payload.

The vehicle has a new frame, which is now CNC machined and provides an improved layout both for maintenance access and tooling capability. Through-frame-lift has increased to 4000 kg, a rise of over 30% from the EVO II.

The XLX EVO III also comes with updated pilot chairs or console as well as FET’s latest control software, ICE Unity, enabling remote operations.

“As FET’s Work Class ROVs are renowned for, the XLX EVO III is rugged and reliable, but is also equipped with cutting edge technology that enables operators to fly with poise, precision and confidence.

“We are excited to see the results that our latest ROV, designed for an optimised performance, will generate for customers now and in the years to come,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations - Subsea.