Tuesday, February 18, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 18, 2025

FET Unveils Next-Gen Work Class ROV

XLX EVO III ROV (Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

XLX EVO III ROV (Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its latest work class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, representing a new generation of ultra-heavy-duty subsea vehicle technology.

Designed to undertake a broad spectrum of underwater tasks, the new vehicle is equipped with larger thrusters for increased through water performance and an improved buoyancy package, facilitating a market leading 500 kg payload.

The vehicle has a new frame, which is now CNC machined and provides an improved layout both for maintenance access and tooling capability. Through-frame-lift has increased to 4000 kg, a rise of over 30% from the EVO II.

The XLX EVO III also comes with updated pilot chairs or console as well as FET’s latest control software, ICE Unity, enabling remote operations.

“As FET’s Work Class ROVs are renowned for, the XLX EVO III is rugged and reliable, but is also equipped with cutting edge technology that enables operators to fly with poise, precision and confidence.

“We are excited to see the results that our latest ROV, designed for an optimised performance, will generate for customers now and in the years to come,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations - Subsea.

Related News

Source: Meta

Meta Plans World’s Longest Subsea Cable

Meta has announced Project Waterworth: a plan to build the world’s longest subsea cable. The cable system will reach five continents and span over 50…

Source: LR

AiP Granted for Autonomous Subsea Inspection USV

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Brazilian company TideWise for its 24-metre uncrewed surface vessel (USV)…

Sensor development at NOC Photo_ Credit NOC

£4M Investment to Enhance Marine Robotics Research Capabilities

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has been awarded £4 million to bring next-generation sensing capabilities to…

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Secures Framework Agreement with Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV)

Teledyne Gavia announced the signature of a multi-year Framework Agreement to deliver and support GAVIA Autonomous Underwater…

Image courtesy Glosten

Shipbuilding RFP Issued to Build Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography issued a request for proposals (RFP) to select a shipyard for the final…

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

PODCAST - Underwater Robotics: Giving Marine Scientists Superpowers

PODCAST: Fascinated by Shipwrecks - Episode 7 – Guest: Dr. Art Trembanis, University of Delaware According to marine scientist…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news