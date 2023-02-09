Thursday, February 9, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 9, 2023

Vaarst Launches SubSLAM X2 in US Subsea Market

Image courtesy Vaarst

Image courtesy Vaarst

Vaarst inroduces SubSLAM X2 technology to the US market as an alternate to conventional video imagery and other 3D modelling systems. SubSLAM is touted as a real-time intelligent data collection system delivering 4K resolution video with simultaneous high-quality live 3D dense point clouds at sub-millimeter accuracy.  

Five SubSLAM systems are being introduced to the US, two deep water systems which can operate in depths down to 2000m and three systems which will operate in shallower waters down to 300m.  A 6000m capable system is expected to be available from Q3 2023.

Mounted on any ROV carrying out a visual inspection, SubSLAM can record all data in a single flight. Equipped with machine vision sensors and fast onboard processors, 3D reconstructions are modelled while high resolution 4K video footage is being captured.

Alternatively if work has to be carried out over a longer period of time, multi-session dives can be carried out, with SubSLAM’s ability to recommence surveying at the exact point it left off.

The 3D data can be streamed live to any device in the world to multiple recipients without the requirement for any special software on devices. Onshore engineers can remotely track progress, spot issues and react proactively, as the underwater survey is ongoing.

Image courtesy Vaarst

Related News

Courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research

The Gulf of Mexico Is Getting Warmer

A new study quantifies the warming trend in the Gulf of Mexico’s ocean heat content over the past 50 years. The study, published…

Image courtesy The Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Dauphin Island Sea Lab Opens Water-based Research Facility

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) announced the recent completion of its newest research facility- a multi-stressor wet lab.

(Photo: U.K. Royal Navy)

UK Navy Buys Mine-hunting ‘Mother Ship’

A specialist ship purchased by the U.K. Royal Navy to support mine-hunting operations has arrived in Plymouth.When deployed…

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

© TravisPhotoWorks / Adobe Stock

What Does Climate Change Mean for Extreme Waves?

In 80% of the world, we don’t really know.Across much of the world’s oceans, waves are getting bigger. In the Southern Ocean…

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Vehicle Technology

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news