Vaarst Launches SubSLAM X2 in US Subsea Market

Vaarst inroduces SubSLAM X2 technology to the US market as an alternate to conventional video imagery and other 3D modelling systems. SubSLAM is touted as a real-time intelligent data collection system delivering 4K resolution video with simultaneous high-quality live 3D dense point clouds at sub-millimeter accuracy.

Five SubSLAM systems are being introduced to the US, two deep water systems which can operate in depths down to 2000m and three systems which will operate in shallower waters down to 300m. A 6000m capable system is expected to be available from Q3 2023.

Mounted on any ROV carrying out a visual inspection, SubSLAM can record all data in a single flight. Equipped with machine vision sensors and fast onboard processors, 3D reconstructions are modelled while high resolution 4K video footage is being captured.

Alternatively if work has to be carried out over a longer period of time, multi-session dives can be carried out, with SubSLAM’s ability to recommence surveying at the exact point it left off.

The 3D data can be streamed live to any device in the world to multiple recipients without the requirement for any special software on devices. Onshore engineers can remotely track progress, spot issues and react proactively, as the underwater survey is ongoing.

Image courtesy Vaarst