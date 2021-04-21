 
April 21, 2021

Valeport Achieves 'Made In Britain' Status

Valeport achieved the internationally recognized 'Made In Britain' accreditation for its range of marine solutions that are developed, designed and manufactured at its UK headquarters in Totnes, Devon.

The independent, family-owned business, which employees more than 90 people from state-of-the art facilities on the River Dart, designs and supplies precision sensors and probes to a worldwide customer base that includes: environmental, energy, construction, dredging, engineering, scientific research and military sectors.

The Made In Britain accolade is part of an initiative to support and promote British manufacturing. Valeport will now use the Made in Britain registered mark of quality on their products, the mark is recognised as the ultimate stamp of British provenance and seen as an international seal of excellence domestically and worldwide.

“The Made In Britain status promotes our passion for British manufacturing, our commitment to quality and maintaining production here in the UK," said Matt Quartley, Valeport managing director.  "We also believe it highlights the quality of our products and expertise gained from over 50 years of British manufacturing expertise.”

Valeport retains all aspects of developing and manufacturing processes in-house, an approach which means they have total control over every stage of the manufacturing process and can guarantee the quality and consistency of their products. The company’s riverside premises house all the facilities for designing, CNC machining, environmental testing, assembly, calibration and servicing for all Valeport products.  With a global network of 72 distributors in over 54 countries, Valeport exports almost 80% of its outputs.

