September 19, 2020

Valeport launches new sensors for subsea survey

Valeport uvSVX with Interchangeable Pressure Transducers. Photo: Valeport

Valeport launched two new sensors for ROVs/AUVs and subsea survey.

The new miniIPS2 and new uvSVX, which both offer operationally specific interchangeable pressure transducers that deliver enhanced accuracy for specific depth ranges. These field-swappable sensor heads make it easy for users to select the correct pressure range for their work and offer increased accuracy at any depth, alongside streamlining benefits to users who previously required different instruments for shallow and deep water. 

The smart miniIPS2 underwater pressure sensor has an accuracy to 0.01%. Key to the design is the unique interchangeable pressure module that allows users to change pressure transducers for maximizing operational specific depth requirements.  This innovative pressure module, with integral calibration, can be easily changed in a couple of minutes without opening the instrument and is available in 10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 and 600bar variants.

The pressure sensor module fitted to the miniIPS is a temperature compensated piezo-resistive sensor which delivers the performance previously only available from resonant quartz sensor at a more cost-effective price. 

It also brings the added advantages of long-term stability, allowing longer intervals between calibration, and a smaller and more robust construction; complex and vulnerable arrangements of diaphragms and oil filled capillaries and reservoirs are therefore no longer necessary.  The miniIPS2 is compatible with Valeport’s MIDAS BathyPack and BathyLog software, allowing the depth data to be continually updated for Density variations in the water column.

Designed for underwater vehicles where space is at a premium, the compact uvSVX features Valeport’s Time of Flight technology and delivers salinity, conductivity and density data, along with SVP as standard. High accuracy data is assured with the addition of Valeport’s unique interchangeable pressure module that allows users to maximize operational specific depth requirements.  This advanced pressure module, with integral calibration, is quickly and easily changed whilst in the field, with no tools required and without opening the instrument. Delivering 0.01% accuracy, the interchangeable pressure transducer is available in 10, 20,30, 50, 100, 200, 300, 400 and 600bar variants.

Using the latest developments in digital sensor technology the new uvSVX is lightweight and housed in a titanium with a depth rating of 6000m and delivers a reliably accurate performance under all conditions.

www.valeport.co.uk

Valeport miniIPS2 sensor end. Photo: Valeport


