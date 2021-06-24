Valeport Water Ltd.: Valeport Expands through the Pandemic

Valeport has continued to expand by launching a new company dedicated to providing highly accurate, innovative instruments to the Water industry: Valeport Water Ltd.

“No doubt 2020 was one of the strangest years ever, but it has also been one of our busiest. Expanding the Valeport brand to serve the water market, is something that we had planned before the pandemic,” said Matt Quartley, Managing Director, Valeport Group.

“Although for many years Valeport has worked in the Water industry, it has been pretty much under the radar. We do have a long-standing relationship with an international water cycle management company, developing for them insertion flow technology for water distribution networks and acoustic doppler technology for sewer flow," said Quartley. "However, as Valeport’s marine product portfolio continued to grow with our expertise in optical measurements and environmental monitoring, we began to see opportunities for using this technology with the inland water sectors. Not just hydrometry and hydrology where we already had a presence, but also the drinking water and water treatment sectors. The pandemic has allowed us to push ahead with this expansion and launch a dedicated new offer."

The launch of Valeport Water, which will sit alongside the original Valeport marine instrument business and a third company, Valeport Service, is part of the firm’s growth strategy as it targets market leadership in the environmental sensors sector.

Valeport Water is drawing on the manufacturing capabilities of the original Valeport company and the firm has restructured and expanded its HQ base to facilitate the growth of Valeport Water.

Products in the Valeport Water portfolio including flow metres, fluorometers and turbidity sensors, loggers and telemetry systems are designed and manufactured at the firm’s riverside HQ in Devon, UK.

Photo courtesy Valeport