Venterra Acquires Subsea Energy Services Provider Oceanscan

Offshore wind service business Venterra Group has acquired Oceanscan Holdings, a group of companies that provide subsea and non-destructive test equipment, geotechnical services and specialist personnel to the offshore energy market.

Oceanscan is highly complementary to Venterra’s service lines, particularly within its geoscience and survey teams, which are underpinned by the expertise of its companies - Ordtek, Partrac and Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG).

Founded in 1989, Oceanscan is headquartered in Aberdeen with overseas subsidiaries in Houston and Singapore. Oceanscan Holdings Limited has four UK subsidiaries, including Oceanscan Limited, Hydrographic Personnel Resources (UK) Limited, Geoforce Technical Services and Sercal Non-Destructive Test Equipment.

“Oceanscan’s extensive fleet of high-quality sensing equipment and in-depth geotechnical experience supports our aim of providing the most technologically advanced and complete set of development services and solutions to the offshore wind industry. We’re looking forward to welcoming Oceanscan into our team and delivering enhanced value to our clients,” said Ed Daniels, CEO of Venterra Group.

“Joining Venterra gives us a bigger platform from which to grow faster and across an even wider range of offshore wind markets. Combining our specialist equipment and geotechnical experience with the expertise that exists within Venterra means we will be able to offer an even more robust set of survey and geosciences services with greater international reach,” added Derek Donaldson, CEO of Oceanscan.

