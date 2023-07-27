Thursday, July 27, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 27, 2023

Blue Venture In-Water Equipment Demo Day

JAIA Bot being thrown into the water. Image courtesy Blue Venture Forum/Maggie Merrill

JAIA Bot being thrown into the water. Image courtesy Blue Venture Forum/Maggie Merrill

At the Blue Venture In-water Equipment Demo day earlier this year, the Blue Tech ecosystem located in Southeastern New England was on full display.  Companies were given time to introduce their products to the standing-room-only audience in the upper level of the Roger Williams University Sailing Center followed by in water demonstrations off the docks facing Narragansett Bay.

To kick things off, Kevin Rosa, founder of Current Lab, provided a high resolution forecast of the current conditions around the in-water demo area. Its proprietary ocean modeling system generates predictions of currents, temperature and salinity at up to 50 times finer detail than conventional global ocean models.  

Walter Schulz, founder of the STEC Reactive Cyclical Induction (RCI) system for marine diesel engines, gave an impassioned pitch about marine diesel engine pollution. His passion for eliminating or reducing marine diesel toxins drove him to develop a the RCI system to reduce NOx by 80%, and other harmful emissions by up to 50%. STEC’s RCI can be installed on newbuilds as well as for retrofitting existing diesel engines.

In an early spring Nor’easter, attendees lined the upper gangway to see equipment in the water. Three JAIA Robotics JAIA Bots were literally thrown off the dock to show how fast they can gather data and get back using an RF link to a handheld tablet.  The Bots are used for environmental monitoring, surveying, payload delivery, and reconnaissance operations.


 Patrick Pasteris and his Aurelia Upper Ocean Profiler. Image courtesy Blue Venture Forum/Maggie Merrill

The Aurelia Upper Ocean Profiler was set up in the water to track water velocity near the dock. It is touted as inexpensive, lightweight and user-friendly vehicle for scientific data gathering and surveying. Patrick Pasteris, founder, explained they are transitioning out of research and development and will be looking for partners to move forward into design for manufacturing and commercialization.

The day was not just about getting wet, there were presentations by up and coming start-ups and several RWU students who had a chance to strut their stuff, in front of a group of investors who showed up purely to “shop” Blue Tech.

Blue Venture Forum is known for bringing people, technology and funding together for networking and the Demo Day was no exception. At the end of the day the entire group attended a closing reception that was sponsored by RWU President Dr. Ioannis Miaoulis, who talked about RWU’s participation in the blue economy via their engineering, law and marine biology departments.

As Blue Venture Forum Founder and Director, Dr. Tobias Stapleton said, “dozens of blue tech companies have formed up around the world, over the last five years.  Climate and clean tech investors are now looking at blue tech because they see growth opportunity in the sector and they compare the trajectory of “blue” tech today with where “clean” tech was 10+ years ago. And it is widely recognized that the oceans play a critical role to the planet’s climate, so we need to develop technology to better understand our oceans.  More than $20 billion dollars has been raised or allocated towards blue tech via private, philanthropic, and governmental investors.”

Walter Schulz, founder of the STEC Reactive Cyclical Induction (RCI) system for marine diesel engines, and Toby Stapleton Blue Venture Forum Founder. Image courtesy Blue Venture Forum/Maggie Merrill


Related News

©AIS

CRP Subsea Secures 'Major' Contract for Deepwater Oil Field Project in Brazil

UK-based CRP Subsea has recently won a "major" contract from an unnamed "leading energy technology company," AIS, CRP's parent company…

Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Covelya Group

Change in Leadership at Chelsea Technologies

Chelsea Technologies said that Elizabeth Paull, Managing Director, will be stepping down from her role. Ian Hale, who brings…

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada- OceanGate-June 2023: Polar Prince towing OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessels on a barge as it leaves for the Titanic wreck site to tour below the ocean. Copyright Dolores Harvey/AdobeStock

Op/Ed: We Cannot Let the OceanGate Tragedy Put a Pause on Ocean Exploration

In the wake of the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible during a dive on the wreck of RMS Titanic, the…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news