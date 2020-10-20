Vestdavit Wins NOAA Marine Davit Deal

Vestdavit won a frame agreement to provide service, support and spares for the variety of marine davits it has supplied to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA operates a fleet of research and survey vessels that conduct a wide variety of missions, including oceanographic research, marine life studies and hydrographic surveys. Davits are needed to handle RHIBS of different sizes and 30ft Hydrographic Survey Launches, depending on the NOAA mission.

The all-embracing five-year contract is valued at up to US$2.5 million and aligns with U.S. Department of Commerce requirements. It covers 20 davits delivered to multiple NOAA ships and calls for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to provide annual and five-year davit inspections, hook inspections, and full training and technical support.

Whether needed to support security, research or offshore operations, the ability of davits to launch and recover small boats safely and efficiently is pivotal if mission ships are to perform their full range of duties.

International Maritime Organization resolution MSC.402(96) indicates that, to certify service and spare parts agreements, any third-party must follow certification programs based on OEM guidance. Use of unauthorized spare parts or service technicians can therefore be considered a breach of SOLAS.

Photo: Vestdavit