 
New Wave Media

December 17, 2021

VIDEO: DemoSATH Floater Manufacturing Accelerating in Spain

Illustration: Wind Turbine on DemoSATH platform

Illustration: Wind Turbine on DemoSATH platform

Manufacturing works on DemoSATH, Saitec Offshore’s & RWE Renewables concrete floating wind platform project, are accelerating in the Spanish Port of Bilbao, with the latest milestone being the handling operation of the prototype, Saitec Offshore said Friday.

The SATH Technology floater is based on a twin hull, made of modularly prefabricated and subsequently braced concrete elements. It can align itself around a single point of mooring depending to the wind and wave direction.

Once fully completed, DemoSATH will test SATH floating platform on which a 2MW wind turbine will be mounted, and this will mark the deployment of the first multi-megawatt floating offshore wind turbine connected to the Spanish grid.

In an operational update, Saitec said Friday that the recent handling operation in the Port of Bilbao consisted of lifting, pivoting, and positioning the 6 precast elements that have initially been prefabricated.

These elements compose the floaters of the platform and include four conical elements (two per floater) and two-cylinder elements (1 per floater).

DemoSATH prototype consists of two hulls, each having three prefabricated segments. The positioning and pivoting maneuver of these pieces has been carried out using two cranes with capacities of up to 500 tons, Saitec said.

DemoSATH precast elements


DemoSATH construction and assembly works have been led by Ferrovial since November 2020.

"Since [November 2020], the main milestones of the project include the construction site preparation, intensive campaigns on the dosage of concrete to suit the design requirements, and the completion of the first precast phase, which includes the complete execution of the floats.

"The next phase involves the full assembly of the prototype and the execution of the rest of the elements of the platform. At the same time, new precast phases and movements of large components will be done, such as the installation of the tower and the wind turbine," Saitec said.

Once built, the base of the structure will be approximately 30 meters wide and 64 meters long. The platform will be towed to its anchorage point in a test field (BiMEP) 2 miles off the Basque coast (Spain) where the sea is about 85 meters deep. DemoSATH will have the potential to produce electricity for 2,000 homes.

This project aims to collect data and gain real-life knowledge from the construction procedure, operation, and maintenance of the DemoSATH floating wind platform.

DemoSATH lifting and pivoting operation

Note: The homepage image shows an illustration of a wind turbine installed on DemoSATH platform

Related News

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

File image: Gazelle Wind Power

Maersk Supply Service to Install Gazelle's Floating Wind Platform in Canary Islands

Ireland-based floating wind platform company Gazelle Wind Power has partnered up with the Danish offshore support vessel…

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

This ocean glider includes a satellite trasmitter that helps locate the glider's position at any time. Ocean observations, such as those taken with gliders, are of critical value to the cluster of businesses known as the "ocean enterprise". (NOAA)

U.S. Ocean Enterprise Grows 60% since 2015, Report

The U.S. Ocean Enterprise Report released by NOAA shows significant growth in businesses that provide the technological means…

Credit: TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS

Floating Wind Tech: TetraSpar Demonstrator Starts Operation Off Norway

power in automatic, unattended operation. It is located next to the old Hywind demo site that has been in operation since…

Credit: Orbital

TechnipFMC to Become Shareholder in Tidal Power Firm Orbital

Scottish floating tidal turbine developer Orbital Marine Power has entered a strategic partnership with offshore energy services…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Deltares

Deltares has an extensive experience and knowledge in the field of offshore studies including geological & geohazard assessments, seabed mapping, modelling sea bed dynamics and geophysical studies. Deltares offers clients a full range of services for applied research and specialist consultancy.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Older Landslide Found in Nuup Kangerlua

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Dhaka, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Project Superintendent

● Los Angeles, CA, USA

Ferry Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Ocracoke, NC, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news