Tuesday, April 25, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 25, 2023

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Installs Saturation Diving System on Well-Safe Guardian Rig

©Well-Safe Solutions

©Well-Safe Solutions

North Sea-focused well plugging and abandonment service provider Well-Safe Solutions has unveiled a D300 saturation diving system aboard its Well-Safe Guardian P&A rig.

The custom-built dive spread, with capacity for up to 15 persons, enables safe access to legacy subsea wellhead and Christmas tree systems from the 1970s onwards, which were originally designed for diver intervention, Well-Safe Solutions said.

Phil Milton, Chief Executive Officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “With 48% of overall decommissioning expenditure in 2022 focused on well abandonment alone, Well-Safe Solutions has identified a clear market in mature basins such as the UK Continental Shelf for this technology.

“The dive spread system installed on the Well-Safe Guardian is a cost-effective, flexible alternative to the industry standard, which typically sees a light well intervention vessel (LWIV) used to plug and lubricate the well before completing decommissioning operations with a standard semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU).

“Our ‘single asset solution’ offers an alternative to the conventional approach and does not require multiple vessel mobilizations and demobilizations. This results in lower operating costs, minimizes the risk of weather-related disruption, and boosts overall project efficiency.

“Recent engineering and comparative analysis studies have demonstrated the value this solution can bring to the wider decommissioning industry as it seeks to streamline processes and costs alike as part of the transition to net zero carbon emissions.

“Our data shows that the use of the Well-Safe Guardian to plug and abandon (P&A) five wells over three fields in the North Sea generates a 15% total cost reduction and is 44 days quicker than using a LWIV and MODU pairing.”

Equipped with an electric bell-handling system and two hyperbaric lifeboats, the system is designed to enable diving operations to be carried out in support of well decommissioning.

Typical operations supported include cleaning, deconstruction, barrier testing, manual tree cap removal, reconfiguration of hydraulic controls and flowline removal.

Robin Kimber, Rig Manager of the Well-Safe Guardian, added: "The dive spread system is designed to work in tandem with the Trendsetter Trident well intervention system previously announced by Well-Safe Solutions in 2022.

“The potential for simultaneous operations with both technologies onboard will unlock even higher levels of operational efficiency, further minimising our environmental footprint and reducing operational risk on behalf of our clients.

Following further systems integration and testing, the Well-Safe Guardian will mobilize in early summer 2023, returning to Repsol Sinopec Resources UK's Buchan field to plug and abandon nine wells using the saturation dive system, the Trident well intervention system, and the blow out preventer.

UK-based RockSalt Subsea will support Well-Safe Solutions with diving services and personnel during all saturated diving operations from the Well-Safe Guardian.


Related News

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

©Intermoor

LLOG Taps InterMoor to Fabricate 12 Mooring Piles for Salamanca FPS in the Gulf of Mexico

Acteon's InterMoor has secured a contract to fabricate 12 mooring piles to support oil firm LLOG in the permanent mooring…

©Xodus/OWPL

Navigational Hazard: Wave Buoy Breaks Free from Mooring at West of Orkney Wind Farm Site

A 250kg wave buoy associated with the metocean survey at the West of Orkney Wind Farm site in Scotland has broken free of its mooring…

Simon Graham, Senior Engineer (L) and Jack McCusker, Project Manager. Credit: Mike Smith Photography.

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK-based subsea robotics and engineering firm Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has this week announced plans to exceed £100m turnover…

©The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

A state actor's involvement in the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines last year is the "absolute main scenario", though confirming…

A Benthic portable remotely operated drill (File image. Credit: Benthic)

Acteon's TerraSond and Benthic Win Floating Offshore Wind Survey Work in Scotland

Acteon's Data and Robotic division's geo-services brands TerraSond and Benthic have secured a combined geophysical and geotechnical…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news