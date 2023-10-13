VideoRay Acquires Blue Ring Imaging

VideoRay has acquired Blue Ring Imaging, a St. Petersburg, FL-based innovator in 3D visualization, multi-view perception, and simulation for unmanned systems.

Blue Ring Imaging, known for its OctoView mixed reality software and OctoCAM multi-view 360°camera, will improve situational awareness and object detection capabilities of VideoRay's Defender. Blue Ring Imaging already boasts an impressive client list, including the US Navy’s PMS 408, Office of Naval Research (ONR), Navy RDSA, OceanX, and Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI).

The acquisition of Blue Ring Imaging will drive the expansion of VideoRay’s capabilities. VideoRay will incorporate Blue Ring’s experience in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), 3D visualization and reconstruction, simulation, and man-machine teaming, allowing vehicles to conduct missions more autonomously and effectively. This advanced technology will in many cases eliminate the need for experienced operators, while saving time and money.