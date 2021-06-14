 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2021

VideoRay Integrator Program Announcement

VideoRay launched an Integrator Program to address growing customer demand to customize its Mission Specialist products. VideoRay's Integrator program brings sensor and tooling manufacturers and software developers together with VideoRay’s Engineering and Support staff to create new configurations for challenging environments and missions.

VideoRay customers will gain access to more sensor, tooling, and software integrations through this new program, including autonomy and artificial intelligence, without sacrificing the quality, warranty, and support they depend on from VideoRay. Certified Integrator partners will have access to interface control documentation, such as 3D models, communication interfaces, and mount locations. In addition, VideoRay will distribute integration configurations through VideoRay's worldwide distribution network. Integrators may also sell configurations with VideoRay equipment directly through our distribution networks in over 50 countries.

We have had significant and growing interest from our commercial and defense markets for better support of specialized configurations of our modular Mission Specialist systems,” said Scott Bentley, CEO of VideoRay LLC. “The Integrator program provides both technical support, marketing and sales assistance in developing and fielding these solutions.”

Mark Waller, Managing Director of Proceanic, Ltd. said, "Proceanic is collaborating with VideoRay and an Integration partner to explore potential new uses of Mini-ROV Mounted, Robotic Technology in the Offshore Sub-Sea Industry, turning Observation and Light Intervention ROV systems into much, much more. Over recent years, Proceanic has found the VideoRay Mission Specialist Technology to be the ideal platform for new tooling, new technologies and new paradigms in underwater intervention with Mini-ROVs"

To apply for the VideoRay Integratrogram, Click Here. 

Related News

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

MTR100: The Application for MTR's Awards Edition is Open

The application for the 16th Annual MTR100 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies…

Blue Essence hybrid USV. Image courtesy Fugro

Need a Survey? There’s a USV for That

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

26,322 Ft.: OSIL Giant Piston Corer Breaks Deep-Ocean Sampling Record

Ocean Scientific International report that one of its Giant Piston Corer systems has broken two records in scientific ocean…

Image courtesy Blueye Robotics

Blueye Robotics Debuts New ROV

Blueye Robotics launches the X3, its third Blueye ROV model. Three Guest Ports open up possibilities for connecting external…

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ICS2 Limited

ICS2 Ltd is a speciality cable producer based in their modern manufacturing facility in Dundee, Scotland, UK. The company has an extensive portfolio of over 1000 products and is globally active in the areas of marine, subsea, offshore and seismic providing Industry…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Adjunct Automation Controls Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Adjunct Steam Generator Lab Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news