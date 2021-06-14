VideoRay Integrator Program Announcement

VideoRay launched an Integrator Program to address growing customer demand to customize its Mission Specialist products. VideoRay's Integrator program brings sensor and tooling manufacturers and software developers together with VideoRay’s Engineering and Support staff to create new configurations for challenging environments and missions.

VideoRay customers will gain access to more sensor, tooling, and software integrations through this new program, including autonomy and artificial intelligence, without sacrificing the quality, warranty, and support they depend on from VideoRay. Certified Integrator partners will have access to interface control documentation, such as 3D models, communication interfaces, and mount locations. In addition, VideoRay will distribute integration configurations through VideoRay's worldwide distribution network. Integrators may also sell configurations with VideoRay equipment directly through our distribution networks in over 50 countries.

We have had significant and growing interest from our commercial and defense markets for better support of specialized configurations of our modular Mission Specialist systems,” said Scott Bentley, CEO of VideoRay LLC. “The Integrator program provides both technical support, marketing and sales assistance in developing and fielding these solutions.”

Mark Waller, Managing Director of Proceanic, Ltd. said, "Proceanic is collaborating with VideoRay and an Integration partner to explore potential new uses of Mini-ROV Mounted, Robotic Technology in the Offshore Sub-Sea Industry, turning Observation and Light Intervention ROV systems into much, much more. Over recent years, Proceanic has found the VideoRay Mission Specialist Technology to be the ideal platform for new tooling, new technologies and new paradigms in underwater intervention with Mini-ROVs"

To apply for the VideoRay Integratrogram, Click Here.