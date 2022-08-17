VideoRay Scores Large USN Order; Expects '22 Revenue to be Double of '21

VideoRay announced a large and diverse order for its Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) by the U.S. Navy. The Navy is standardizing on VideoRay Defender Mission Specialist systems due to superior capabilities, flexibility and upgradability of the large number of systems deployed since 2019.

VideoRay’s customer support of the Navy includes training facilities and staffing on the East Coast in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and the West Coast in San Diego.

All components of a Defender ROV are modular and are designed to be easily swapped out by warfighters in the field.

Recent new capabilities for Defender systems are evolving rapidly due to close cooperation testing and development between VideoRay, its component manufacturers and several units of the Navy. These include the ability to autonomously identify and defeat underwater mines and perform other tasks with minimal or no active user input. Defender units now can go deeper, can be equipped with batteries and lightweight splash-proof controllers and communicate without tethers over long distances underwater. Among those working with the Defender platform are:

Greensea Systems of Richmond, Vermont, USA

Blueprint Subsea of Ulverston, Cumbria, United Kingdom

Nortek of Rud, Norway

Eddyfi of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada

Zero Point of Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA

Tetac, Monterey, California, USA

Nauticus Robotics of Webster, Texas, USA

Sarcos/RE2 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

OceanComm of Chicago, Illinois, USA

In addition to the U.S. Navy, VideoRay has delivered or has firm orders from 20 other navies and coast guards from allied nations. As a result of these orders and commercial orders, VideoRay expects revenue in 2022 to be roughly double that of 2021 and is in the process of building up its manufacturing capacity to meet this ramped-up demand.

Reach Alpha 5 Dual five-function Manipulators. Photo courtesy VideoRay



