June 11, 2024

Viridien Delivers OBN Solution for North Sea Survey

The GPR300 (Credit: Sercel)

Viridien, formerly CGG, has sold and delivered a GPR300 ocean bottom nodal solution for a total value of approximately $20 million, which will be deployed on an upcoming seismic survey project in the North Sea.

Viriden secured the contract through its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, from a major customer, whose name was not disclosed.

Sercel GPR nodes feature the QuietSeis MEMS technology, which provides broadband signal sensing capability, fidelity, and ultra-quiet performance, to deliver subsurface imaging.

The GPR300 excels in shallow water depths down to 300 meters and has a compact, lightweight design for easy manual handling and simplified deployment and retrieval.

“Viridien is totally committed to its Sercel solutions delivering the highest quality of seismic data for optimum imaging results. The GPR300, which has been adopted by leading OBN players worldwide, has demonstrated outstanding operational and technological performance in major surveys in the Middle East and Asia.

“This new sale expands our GPR nodal solution’s presence to the North Sea OBN seismic market where we are confident it will deliver excellent results,” said Jerome Denigot, Executive Vice President, Sensing & Monitoring.

Editorial
