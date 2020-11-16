 
New Wave Media

November 16, 2020

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020, subsequently rescheduled to December 2020 due to COVID-19. The organizers last month announced the need to take this iconic event 100% virtual due to the lingering pandemic. Below are insights from Professor Edward Hill, Chief Executive, NOCS, as published in the "Oi 50th Anniversary Edition", published by Marine Technology Reporter and included with the November/December 2020 edition. NOTE: The editorial was written before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born in the English Midlands city of Coventry, about as far from the sea as it is possible to get in Britain, I was brought up in South Australia – right by the coast. When I was eight years old, I returned from a four-week passage by ship to Southampton, and I guess the seeds were sown of becoming an Oceanographer.

I read Applied Mathematics at the University of Sheffield before moving to Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories where I put my fluid dynamics studies to use in Physical Oceanography (MSc and PhD research). It was at Bangor as a research student that I attended my first Oceanology International when it was held at the Metropole Hotel in Brighton. I subsequently secured an academic position at Bangor teaching Oceanography and spending time at sea on 20 research expeditions – half of those as Chief Scientist – researching density driven flows on continental shelves and the ocean margin.  

During this time, I periodically attended Oi after it had moved to the ExCeL in London, and I recall manning the University’s stand. I left Bangor in 1999 for my first appointment directing research institutions – first as Director of the Natural Environment Research Council’s Proudman Oceanographic Laboratory and then moving on to head what was then the Southampton Oceanography Centre – transforming it into today’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and subsequently incorporating, in 2010, the former Proudman Laboratory in Liverpool.  

I have attended Oi most years since being based in Southampton, and the NOC is a regular exhibitor. This year is a special one for us because it is our first as an independent research center, established in November 2019 as a not-for-profit company with charitable status and a commercial trading subsidiary (NOC Innovations Ltd). This gives us the ability– unhampered by the restrictions of being embedded inside a Government-run Research Council – to continue our mission to become one of the world’s leading oceanographic research institutions and a major innovator in ocean measurement technologies.

At this year’s event, the NOC has a strong representation in the conference program. The NOC’s Professor Matt Mowlem is Chair of the Biochemistry and Salinity session, and we have several talks from colleagues covering various scientific and technical disciplines across the program. This includes an update on the latest developments from our Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems team. We’ll also have a presence on the show floor, and I would encourage OI delegates to visit our stand (J451) to discuss how the new NOC can work with you toward research or commercial objectives.

Oi plays an important role in bringing the subsea community together and to see the latest technology developments. I know that NOC’s research engineers and those who support major national marine equipment facilities for the U.K. science community find the event to be of great value. The conference sessions provide an excellent opportunity to showcase new ideas, and there are superb networking opportunities. Oi also provides a natural focus for other associated events, and I have been delighted to participate in presenting in panel discussions at meetings such as the Ocean Futures Forum with participants ranging from ministers and representatives from the OECD.

Throughout the years that I’ve attended Oi, there have been major advances in technology – and most advances in oceanographic science have been enabled by technology. The advent of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and autonomous surface vehicles (USV) as well as underwater gliders (a variation on the principle of the Argo profiling float) are truly transforming our ability to achieve systematic, distributed sampling of the ocean with continuous presence and will be increasingly important for building and sustaining the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), necessary for understanding basin-decadal scale change and variability in the ocean for climate, operational services, and monitoring ocean health. 

I saw my first Waveglider (USV) at Oi, and the NOC has exhibited successive generations of the Autosub family of vehicles including the first abyssal version Autosub 6000, and of course Autosub Long Range AKA Boaty McBoatface. Through the NOC’s Marine Robotics Innovation Center in Southampton we have worked with many companies, research organizations and government bodies to develop pioneering autonomous technologies. I have been especially proud and satisfied to see how some of the small companies we have worked with have grown, and also to see products we have been actively involved with in the early stages of development come to market and be exhibited at Oi. These products include the ecoSUB small AUV developed by Planet Ocean in partnership with the NOC, and the AutoNaut USV that is now being successfully deployed for important global projects such as the Big Ocean Clean Up.

Looking forward the subsea industry faces many challenges (see related story page 55) – the clean energy transition brings many challenges but also vast opportunities, not least because the ocean offers huge potential for clean energy resources. Technologies are advancing at an incredible rate – the advent of autonomy, robotics, and artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact on offshore operations of all kinds, and of course this includes ocean science. The sector will need to be outward looking to identify and assimilate technologies being developed in other areas and then bring them into the unique and particularly challenging context of the marine sector.  Finally, although the marine sector contributes significantly to the global economy – forecast by the OECD to rise to $3 trillion by 2030 – we often feel unrecognized, under-valued and under-supported in comparison with other sectors. This is a result of the so-called ‘sea blindness’ that affects land-living populations, even those in maritime nations such as the UK. However, the 21st century promises to be the ocean century when the vital importance of the ocean to human health, prosperity and well-being finally achieves the recognition it deserves. 

Our time is now.

Related News

Image Courtesy De Maas.

Aquaculture: Inside the De Maas’ Offshore Fish Farm

As attention increasingly turns to ocean health and sustainability, an innovative new fish farm solution was deployed earlier…

Image Courtesy Columbia Power Technologies

Autonomous Offshore Power Trials Get Underway off Hawaii

With the advent of autonomy on and under the water, part of the value proposition is the ability to stay at sea, on station…

An artist rendering of the future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class submarines which are reaching their maximum extended service life. It is planned that the construction of USS Columbia (SSBN-826) will begin in in fiscal year 2021, with delivery in fiscal year 2028, and being on patrol in 2031. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

General Dynamics Awarded $9.47 Bln Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corp was awarded a $9.47 billion contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, moving the U.S.

Credit: ORE Catapult

In a World's First, Spider-like Robot Deployed on Offshore Wind Turbine

In what has been described as a "world's first" a spider-like robot recently achieved its first blade walk an offshore wind turbine in the UK…

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThC_ZnXMnBA

VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement…

Image: DOE, NOAA

DOE, NOAA Challenge Innovators to Integrate Renewable Energy, Ocean Obs

The U.S. Department of Energy and NOAA announced the opening of the DEVELOP Competition within the Ocean Observing Prize…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Turner Designs

Turner Designs provides innovative fluorescence-based solutions for basic environmental research, water quality analysis, environmental monitoring, and pollution control analysis. Having a unique focus on fluorescence instrumentation for over 40 years and customers throughout the world…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news