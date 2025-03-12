Wavepiston Snags New Investors

Wavepiston, a developer of turnkey wave energy technology, shared that two professional investors have invested about $980,000 in Wavepiston via the Dutch joint venture company, The Blue Line B.V.

The Blue Line is an initiative from investors Connect the Drops, a Dutch investment fund with a focus on the water sector, and Unknown Group, a Dutch venture capital fund that, among other areas, focuses on investments in the energy transition.

The investment marks a milestone in Wavepiston’s mission to revolutionize renewable energy by harnessing the immense potential of ocean waves. With this funding, the company will advance the refinement of its wave energy technology and accelerate its operations and expand its market reach.

The new funding will be directed towards further technological enhancements, system validation in real-world environments, and the establishment of strategic partnerships to facilitate market entry.