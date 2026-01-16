IMO Welcomes First Global Marine Biology Treaty in International Waters

The world’s first global treaty to protect ocean life in international waters enters into force on January 17, 2026, bringing into effect legally-binding rules for the sustainable use and management of marine resources in the high seas.

Formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement), the treaty addresses:

Marine genetic resources, including the fair and equitable sharing of benefits;

Measures such as area-based management tools, including marine protected areas;

Environmental impact assessments; and

Capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.

Shipping and marine environment protection on the high seas

Ships trading across the world's oceans are subject to stringent environmental, safety and security rules, which apply throughout their voyage.

IMO has developed more than 50 globally-binding treaties and other measures to support shipping’s sustainable use of the oceans, enforced through a well-established system of flag, coastal and port State control.

IMO instruments that actively contribute to the conservation of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, include, among others:

International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution by Ships (MARPOL)

International Ballast Water Management Convention, which aims to prevent the transfer of potentially invasive aquatic species; and

London Convention and Protocol, regulating the dumping of wastes at sea.

A new legally-binding framework is currently being developed to address shipsʹ biofouling and minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species.

In addition, IMO has adopted numerous protective measures, including designating Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSAs), Special Areas and Emission Control Areas in which a high level of protection and stricter rules apply to prevent sea pollution. IMO has also issued guidance on protecting marine life from underwater ship noise.

The BBNJ Agreement enters into force following its adoption in June 2023 - a culmination of decades of negotiations and preparatory works. More than 80 nations have ratified the Agreement to date.