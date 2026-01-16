 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2026

IMO Welcomes First Global Marine Biology Treaty in International Waters

© IMO

© IMO

The world’s first global treaty to protect ocean life in international waters enters into force on January 17, 2026, bringing into effect legally-binding rules for the sustainable use and management of marine resources in the high seas. 

Formally known as the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement), the treaty addresses:

  • Marine genetic resources, including the fair and equitable sharing of benefits;
  • Measures such as area-based management tools, including marine protected areas;
  • Environmental impact assessments; and
  • Capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.

Shipping and marine environment protection on the high seas

Ships trading across the world's oceans are subject to stringent environmental, safety and security rules, which apply throughout their voyage. 

IMO has developed more than 50 globally-binding treaties and other measures to support shipping’s sustainable use of the oceans, enforced through a well-established system of flag, coastal and port State control.

IMO instruments that actively contribute to the conservation of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, include, among others:

  • International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution by Ships (MARPOL) 
  • International Ballast Water Management Convention, which aims to prevent the transfer of potentially invasive aquatic species; and
  • London Convention and Protocol, regulating the dumping of wastes at sea.

A new legally-binding framework is currently being developed to address shipsʹ biofouling and minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species.

In addition, IMO has adopted numerous protective measures, including designating Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSAs), Special Areas and Emission Control Areas in which a high level of protection and stricter rules apply to prevent sea pollution. IMO has also issued guidance on protecting marine life from underwater ship noise. 

The BBNJ Agreement enters into force following its adoption in June 2023 - a culmination of decades of negotiations and preparatory works. More than 80 nations have ratified the Agreement to date.

Related News

SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher (Credit: SMD)

SMD Books ROV, Trencher Orders for Asia’s Offshore Wind Sector

Subsea technology and services firm SMD has secured a multi‑vehicle contract in Asia’s emerging offshore wind sector, marking…

Source: Entanglement

Entanglement Acquires Applied Ocean Sciences

Entanglement, Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Applied Ocean Sciences (AOS), a leading ocean science…

Microplastic beads seen in the central tube of a copepod [their intestinal tract], as evidenced here, fluorescently labelled beads help with visualization and identification. © PML

Study Records Zooplankton Transporting Microplastics to the Deep Sea

A new study has, for the first time, recorded and measured how fast microplastics move through the gut passage of a key zooplankton…

© Savvapanf Photo/AdobeStock

Japan Tests Deep Seabed Mining of Rare-Earth Mud

Japan will conduct test mining of rare-earth-rich mud from the deep seabed off Minamitori Island, some 1,900 kilometres (1…

R/V Falkor (too) following a bow reconstruction that significantly improves the precision and reliability of the ship’s sonar systems in capturing high-quality mapping data, even in challenging weather conditions. Photo: Misha Vallejo Prut/Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Advances R/V Falkor (too)’s Mapping Capabilities

Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has mapped two million square kilometers of seafloor — about the size of Greenland — and this year…

Source: Recycllux

AI Helps Cleaning Up of Marine Pollution

Romanian start-up Recycllux is using AI to help communities detect, collect and recycle marine plastic waste.With support from BlueInvest…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessel Announcements
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news