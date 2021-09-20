Monday, September 20, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 20, 2021

World First ‘Exposed’ Fish Farm Features Fiber Optic Structural Stress Monitoring

Image courtesy SalMar / Light Structures

Image courtesy SalMar / Light Structures

Ocean Farm 1 operator SalMar and DNV engage Light Structures to deliver precise data for decision support and long-term planning

Salmar ASA and Light Structures AS entered an agreement for delivery of a Fiber Bragg Grating technology (FBG)-based structural monitoring system for installation on the Ocean Farm 1 aquaculture facility, located in open water near Frohavet on Norway’s west coast.

Making its debut on what is touted as the first ever ‘offshore fish farm’ in 2017, Ocean Farm 1 is a full-scale pilot facility designed to verify the biological and technological aspects of offshore fish farming. The exposed fish farm concept introduces tangible benefits to the aquaculture workflow, not least with the ability to raise healthier fish due to the continuous flow of water an offshore location enables. Ocean Farm 1 features six huge nets arranged in a circular floating structure, with a total capacity for 1.6 million Salmon.

In order to provide more precise structural stress and fatigue data for lifecycle research conducted by Ocean Farm 1 technology partner DNV, SalMar tasked Light Structures to deliver a customized monitoring system using its SENSFIBTM technology in August 2021.

“We have delivered tailored structural stress monitoring solutions using the FBG methodology to over 300 vessels of varying size and type,” said Ernad Sehic, Senior International Sales Manager, Light Structures. “The custom project nature of our work with large ships and specialist vessels demonstrates our ability to adapt SENSFIBTM to unique structures like the Ocean Farm 1. The data will contribute to optimized condition-based maintenance and support further offshore aquaculture developments.”

Light Structures’ SENSFIBTM fiber optic stress and fatigue monitoring system will be delivered to Ocean Farm 1 at the end of September 2021. Installation – without the need for any hot works – will start soon after and the system is expected to be operational early in October.

Related News

The Nortek ADCP’s small form and low profile enabled Alseamar to fit it to the SeaExplorer with little impact on the glider’s hydrodynamic properties. Photo: Alseamar.

CASE STUDY: Nortek, Alseamar aim to make Oceanographic Data more Accessible

Alseamar, a producer of glider UUVs, has been able to produce highly accurate data plots of current profiles from large swathes of the water column.

© kariochi / Adobe Stock

IAEA to Send Experts to Review Fukushima Water Release Plan

A plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean will be examined in December…

M/Y Golden Shadow with dive vessel, the Calcutta. © Michele Westmorland /iLCP

Largest Coral Reef Survey and Mapping Expedition Completed

The Global Reef Expedition circumnavigated the globe over the course of ten years to address the coral reef crisisCoral reefs…

© Maridav / Adobe Stock

Scientists Discover 'World's Northernmost Island'

Scientists last month set foot on a tiny island off the coast of Greenland which they say is the world's northernmost point…

© gawriloff/AdobeStock

NOAA HSRP Public Meet Webinar set for September 1-2, 2021

NOAA Hydrographic Services Review Panel (HSRP) Federal Advisory CommitteeWhen: Sept 1, 2021, 12:45-5:30pm EST; Sept 2, 2021…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

ROVs: Time for Renewal in the Work Class world?

There are tentative signs of the start of a renewal in the work class ROV fleet. But what form will it take?The work class…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Pacific Maritime Expo

Not-for-Profit industry promotion organisation; responsible for the conduct of Australia's largest Maritime Exposition and Conference event.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Older Landslide Found in Nuup Kangerlua

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news