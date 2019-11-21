World First: Patrol Vessels Deploy 3D Printers

Cutting edge 3D printing technology developed in Darwin will be deployed by the Royal Australian Navy in a world-first trial that will streamline the maintenance of patrol vessels.



The Morrison Government will invest $1.5 million in the two-year Supersonic Deposition 3D printer pilot, which will lead to a significant increase of parts availability compared to what the regular supply chain can provide.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, congratulated the Charles Darwin University’s Advanced Manufacturing Alliance, along with industry partner SPEE3D, for producing the cutting edge and uniquely Australian capability.



“This high-tech machinery enables metal components to be produced quickly and efficiently, meaning our ships can get back on the water without delay,” Minister Price said.



“Benefiting both the Navy and industry, the knowledge transfer gained using this capability also positions the Advanced Manufacturing Alliance to pursue further opportunities.



“This capability is a prime example of Australian innovation at its best and supports the Government’s unprecedented shipbuilding and sustainment plans.”



Minister Price visited Charles Darwin University with Chancellor the Hon Paul Henderson AO, as part of a wider visit to Darwin this week to inspect work underway of the $1.1 billion defense infrastructure upgrades in the Top End.



The Morrison Government is investing $200 billion in the Australian defense industry, and continues to create new jobs and deliver more opportunities for small business.