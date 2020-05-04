 
May 4, 2020

Xodus Names Subsea and Pipelines Branch Boss

Nigel Underwood - Image Credit: Xodus

UK-based energy consultancy Xodus Group has appointed Nigel Underwood as new manager to head up the company’s London subsea and pipelines division.

Underwood, who joins from Petrofac where we worked as consultancy manager, will oversee Xodus’ international subsea and pipelines work, from concept through to detailed design and delivery.

Xodus’ portfolio of work includes the development of subsea infrastructure designs, rigid and flexible pipeline and riser design as well as cables and interconnectors. The company also has expertise in advanced finite element analysis and vast experience of CFD analysis on a wide range of subsea and topsides applications.

Underwood has worked across roles in senior management, engineering and materials development over 25 years in the onshore and offshore engineering industry.

Underwood, who previously worked as a consultant with Xodus in Perth, said: “It’s great to be back with this fantastic integrated team. From my previous time at Xodus, I know how many great people are here and the company has gone from strength to strength in the time I’ve been away developing into a true energy consultancy.

"I’m obviously joining at a time where many businesses in the energy sector are facing tough decisions, however, I know we have some of the greatest minds in the industry who have the ability to deliver the best advice, always putting our clients’ needs first.”

Rebecca Hewlett, Xodus’ operations director for London & the Middle East said: “Nigel has extensive experience across subsea and pipelines projects ranging from concept to decommissioning. He has also supported many energy producers, finance houses and legal firms for expert witness, due diligence, and assurance scopes throughout his career.

"There’s been a trend of several former employees re-join us recently which reinforces the positive culture Xodus promotes and we’re happy to have Nigel back leading our subsea and pipelines team in London"

