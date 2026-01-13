Tuesday, January 13, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 13, 2026

Xsens Upgrades IMUs With Heave Feature For Wave Motion Compensation

© Xsens

© Xsens

Xsens announced a capability upgrade for its industrial-grade Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior inertial measurement units (IMUs). The new Heave feature delivers centimeter-level vertical displacement measurement, enabling real-time stabilization and wave compensation in a wide range of marine applications. 

Marine engineers can now access comprehensive motion data – roll, pitch, yaw, and Heave – from a single compact sensor. This eliminates the need for external processing or for oversized tactical-grade systems while maintaining the precision required for offshore platforms, vessels, docking systems, marine robots, buoys, and surveying equipment.

The Heave output operates at up to 100Hz, providing the real-time response needed in active stabilization and wave compensation systems. All processing happens on-device, simplifying system integration and reducing latency.

Xsens Motion Reference Units (MRUs) – IMUs with Heave capability – deliver real-time Heave accuracy better than 5cm for wave periods up to 29s. This covers most marine applications. For longer wave periods up to 40s, accuracy is approximately 6cm, twice the range supported by comparable industrial-grade MRUs.

The algorithm uses proprietary phase correction and bias estimation to mitigate the effect of drift over extended operating periods. Users can also define offset points – Center of Rotation (COR) and Point of Interest (POI) – ensuring that Heave values reflect the true motion of the vessel or payload, even when the MRU is installed away from the POI.

The Heave algorithm is available for download immediately as a firmware update for existing Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior units in the field, with no hardware modifications required. All new units ship with the feature integrated. Heave output is enabled with a single setting in the MT Manager software or the Xsens Software Development Kit (SDK). 

Xsens Avior is a compact OEM module for embedded system designs, while Xsens Sirius is a standalone MRU in a rugged IP68 housing for harsh environments. It meets MIL-STD-202 requirements. Both products support RS-422, CAN, and UART interfaces. Development kits are available for prototyping, with free SDKs for C/C++, Python, ROS1, ROS2, and MATLAB. All units meet CE, FCC, and RoHS regulatory requirements, and are ITAR-free.

Xsens Avior and Xsens Sirius MRUs are available globally from Movella and authorized partners. For specifications, datasheets, and ordering information, visit www.movella.com/products/sensor-modules or contact a Movella sales representative.

Related News

Source: MBARI

MBARI ROV Completes First Mission from New Research Vessel

The ROV Doc Ricketts has completed its first science mission from the new Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI)…

Image courtesy Seaspan

U.S. Icebreaker Build Plan Moves Forward at Warp Speed

The quest to rebuild the U.S. iceabreaking fleet continues to move at lightening speed, with Seaspan Shipyards (Seaspan)…

Microplastic beads seen in the central tube of a copepod [their intestinal tract], as evidenced here, fluorescently labelled beads help with visualization and identification. © PML

Study Records Zooplankton Transporting Microplastics to the Deep Sea

A new study has, for the first time, recorded and measured how fast microplastics move through the gut passage of a key zooplankton…

© ilynx_v / Adobe Stock

Latvia Police Board Vessel After Baltic Sea Cable Breach

An undersea telecoms cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea on Friday, and Latvian investigators on Sunday boarded a ship in connection with the incident

© Savvapanf Photo/AdobeStock

Japan Tests Deep Seabed Mining of Rare-Earth Mud

Japan will conduct test mining of rare-earth-rich mud from the deep seabed off Minamitori Island, some 1,900 kilometres (1…

Figure 1. Ocean Networks Canada’s hydrophone and Dalhousie University’s Deep Acoustic Lander are used to monitor hydrothermal vents. Brendan Smith and his Ph.D. advisor, Prof. David Barclay, used hydrophones operated by Ocean Networks Canada in the Pacific Ocean and the European Multidisciplinary Seafloor and water column Observatory in the Atlantic Ocean to monitor two vents on the seafloor. Photo: Ocean Networks Canada

Battery Power Management and Control

The management of DC power is one of the basic challenges in designing an autonomous ocean lander. We can go pretty far down…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessel Announcements
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news