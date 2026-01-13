Xsens Upgrades IMUs With Heave Feature For Wave Motion Compensation

Xsens announced a capability upgrade for its industrial-grade Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior inertial measurement units (IMUs). The new Heave feature delivers centimeter-level vertical displacement measurement, enabling real-time stabilization and wave compensation in a wide range of marine applications.

Marine engineers can now access comprehensive motion data – roll, pitch, yaw, and Heave – from a single compact sensor. This eliminates the need for external processing or for oversized tactical-grade systems while maintaining the precision required for offshore platforms, vessels, docking systems, marine robots, buoys, and surveying equipment.

The Heave output operates at up to 100Hz, providing the real-time response needed in active stabilization and wave compensation systems. All processing happens on-device, simplifying system integration and reducing latency.

Xsens Motion Reference Units (MRUs) – IMUs with Heave capability – deliver real-time Heave accuracy better than 5cm for wave periods up to 29s. This covers most marine applications. For longer wave periods up to 40s, accuracy is approximately 6cm, twice the range supported by comparable industrial-grade MRUs.

The algorithm uses proprietary phase correction and bias estimation to mitigate the effect of drift over extended operating periods. Users can also define offset points – Center of Rotation (COR) and Point of Interest (POI) – ensuring that Heave values reflect the true motion of the vessel or payload, even when the MRU is installed away from the POI.

The Heave algorithm is available for download immediately as a firmware update for existing Xsens Sirius and Xsens Avior units in the field, with no hardware modifications required. All new units ship with the feature integrated. Heave output is enabled with a single setting in the MT Manager software or the Xsens Software Development Kit (SDK).

Xsens Avior is a compact OEM module for embedded system designs, while Xsens Sirius is a standalone MRU in a rugged IP68 housing for harsh environments. It meets MIL-STD-202 requirements. Both products support RS-422, CAN, and UART interfaces. Development kits are available for prototyping, with free SDKs for C/C++, Python, ROS1, ROS2, and MATLAB. All units meet CE, FCC, and RoHS regulatory requirements, and are ITAR-free.