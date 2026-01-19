 
New Wave Media

January 19, 2026

R.M. Young Company, Western Weather Group to Host Webinar on Wildfire Forecast Intelligence for Utilities

© R.M. Young Company

© R.M. Young Company

R.M. Young Company and Western Weather Group will host a joint educational webinar titled "Powering Safer Grids with Wildfire Forecast Intelligence + Rugged Weather Hardware" on February 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM Eastern. The live webinar is free to attend with advance registration.

As wildfire risk continues to grow across utility service territories, accurate forecasting and dependable environmental data have become critical to grid safety, operational planning, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) decision-making.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

  • ﻿﻿Apply wildfire forecast intelligence to utility operations and planning
  • ﻿﻿Use seasonal and short-term outlooks to support PSPS decisions and mitigation strategies
  • ﻿﻿Understand which environmental measurements most influence wildfire risk
  • ﻿﻿Recognize why sensor accuracy, durability, and uptime are critical in high-risk zones
  • ﻿﻿Connect forecasting, field data, and operations into decision-ready intelligence

Western Weather Group will present a 2026 wildfire outlook, highlighting how seasonal and day-ahead forecasts support mitigation planning, field safety, and operational readiness.

R.M. Young Company will then explore the role of rugged, field-proven weather instrumentation in providing the reliable ground-truth data that forecasting and operational decisions depend on-particularly in remote and wildfire-prone environments.

Designed as an educational session, the webinar will help utilities better understand how forecasting, environmental measurement, and operational workflows intersect to support safer, more resilient grids.

About the Speakers:

Austin Patrick is a meteorologist at Western Weather Group based in Chico, California. Born in north-central Ohio, he pursued his interest in weather by earning a degree in Meteorology from Ohio University, followed by a degree in Emergency Management. At Western Weather Group, Austin creates forecasts and manages private weather station data across California and other U.S. locations, supporting clients in the utility and energy sectors. His work focuses on helping organizations interpret complex weather conditions and make informed operational decisions.

Conor Byrne leads the engineering department at R.M. Young Company, applying over 15 years of multidisciplinary engineering expertise to weather and environmental measurement solutions. He specializes in product development and manufacturing, particularly for critically rugged and reliable technologies. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Conor aims to leverage his technical expertise and a passion for problem-solving to transform how utilities manage wildfire risks through advanced forecasting and sensing solutions.

Attendees can register here

Related News

© katestudio / Adobe Stock

Subsea Cable Risk a Mix of Bathymetry and Geopolitics

A new study undertaken by a group of researchers from the UAE, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan collates a range of statistics and…

The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young/Equinor)

Empire Wind Granted Preliminary Injunction, Construction to Resume

The underlying lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s December 22, 2025 suspension order will continue…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

ExxonMobil Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in South America

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a large 3D seismic acquisition program for…

Mission Specialist Wraith delivers six-degree-of-freedom agility, high thrust, and precision control in a compact, expeditionary-ready UUV built for demanding subsea missions. Credit: AeroVironment Inc/VideoRay

AeroVironment Launches Mission Specialist Wraith UUV

AeroVironment Inc., a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith…

© Savvapanf Photo/AdobeStock

Japan Tests Deep Seabed Mining of Rare-Earth Mud

Japan will conduct test mining of rare-earth-rich mud from the deep seabed off Minamitori Island, some 1,900 kilometres (1…

R/V Falkor (too) following a bow reconstruction that significantly improves the precision and reliability of the ship’s sonar systems in capturing high-quality mapping data, even in challenging weather conditions. Photo: Misha Vallejo Prut/Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Advances R/V Falkor (too)’s Mapping Capabilities

Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has mapped two million square kilometers of seafloor — about the size of Greenland — and this year…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

MBARI Sets Sail Aboard a New Research Vessel
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news