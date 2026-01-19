R.M. Young Company, Western Weather Group to Host Webinar on Wildfire Forecast Intelligence for Utilities

R.M. Young Company and Western Weather Group will host a joint educational webinar titled "Powering Safer Grids with Wildfire Forecast Intelligence + Rugged Weather Hardware" on February 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM Eastern. The live webinar is free to attend with advance registration.

As wildfire risk continues to grow across utility service territories, accurate forecasting and dependable environmental data have become critical to grid safety, operational planning, and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) decision-making.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

﻿﻿Apply wildfire forecast intelligence to utility operations and planning

﻿﻿Use seasonal and short-term outlooks to support PSPS decisions and mitigation strategies

﻿﻿Understand which environmental measurements most influence wildfire risk

﻿﻿Recognize why sensor accuracy, durability, and uptime are critical in high-risk zones

﻿﻿Connect forecasting, field data, and operations into decision-ready intelligence

Western Weather Group will present a 2026 wildfire outlook, highlighting how seasonal and day-ahead forecasts support mitigation planning, field safety, and operational readiness.

R.M. Young Company will then explore the role of rugged, field-proven weather instrumentation in providing the reliable ground-truth data that forecasting and operational decisions depend on-particularly in remote and wildfire-prone environments.

Designed as an educational session, the webinar will help utilities better understand how forecasting, environmental measurement, and operational workflows intersect to support safer, more resilient grids.

About the Speakers:

Austin Patrick is a meteorologist at Western Weather Group based in Chico, California. Born in north-central Ohio, he pursued his interest in weather by earning a degree in Meteorology from Ohio University, followed by a degree in Emergency Management. At Western Weather Group, Austin creates forecasts and manages private weather station data across California and other U.S. locations, supporting clients in the utility and energy sectors. His work focuses on helping organizations interpret complex weather conditions and make informed operational decisions.

Conor Byrne leads the engineering department at R.M. Young Company, applying over 15 years of multidisciplinary engineering expertise to weather and environmental measurement solutions. He specializes in product development and manufacturing, particularly for critically rugged and reliable technologies. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Conor aims to leverage his technical expertise and a passion for problem-solving to transform how utilities manage wildfire risks through advanced forecasting and sensing solutions.

Attendees can register here.