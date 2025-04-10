 
April 10, 2025

R.M. Young: President Transition as Namesake Tom Young Retires

R.M. Young Company, a leader in meteorological instrumentation, announced the retirement of President Tom Young. Credit: R. M. Young Company

R.M. Young Company, a leader in meteorological instrumentation, announced the retirement of President Tom Young, marking the end of an era for the family-founded and operated company. Tom, who has been an integral part of the company since 1991, officially stepped down as President on April 1, 2025. He is succeeded by Eric Mannix, President and CFO.

Tom Young’s career at R.M. Young Company spans over three decades, during which he played a pivotal role in fostering a people-centered culture and advancing the company’s engineering excellence. He initially joined as Vice President of Marketing, leveraging his expertise to expand the company’s global reach. When his father, Bob Young—who founded R.M. Young Company in 1964—retired, Tom took the helm as President and continued the company’s tradition of innovation and commitment to quality. His leadership helped create an enjoyable and meaningful workplace for employees while maintaining the company’s reputation as an industry leader.

“It is bittersweet to announce my retirement after 34 years,” said Tom Young. “I am proud of the contributions we have made to the meteorological industry and of the excellent reputation we have earned among our customers during our first 60 years. As I move to the next chapter in my life, I am pleased to hand the reigns to Eric Mannix. Eric brings strong strategic and management skills and shares the cultural values that make Young a great company. I am confident that he will guide the company to even greater success in the coming years.”

Eric Mannix brings a wealth of leadership experience to his new role as President. Since joining R.M. Young Company as CFO in October 2024, he has worked closely with Tom and the executive team to ensure a smooth transition. Prior to joining the company, Eric served as CEO of Bluewater Thermal Solutions, bringing extensive experience in operational leadership and strategic growth.

R.M. Young Company extends its deepest gratitude to Tom Young for his years of service and leadership and looks forward to his continued support on the board. The company looks forward to the next chapter under Eric Mannix’s guidance as it continues to uphold its commitment to innovation and excellence in meteorological instrumentation.

