Tuesday, September 21, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 21, 2021

Zelim, Chartwell Building Remotely Operated Offshore Rescue Vessel

Credit: Zelim

Credit: Zelim

Zelim, a company previously known as Offshore Survival Systems, has teamed up with naval architect Chartwell Marine to deliver a remotely operated rescue vessel designed to be mounted on offshore facilities.

"Offshore energy sites present a hazardous environment for personnel and vessel crews, where there is always a risk of man overboard (MOB) incidents. However, traditional approaches to search and recovery are unsuitable for many offshore facilities. In an environment where every second counts, the challenges presented by growing offshore industries highlight a crucial need to rethink existing rescue processes," Zelim said.

"The increasing distance of projects from shore renders traditional maritime support ineffective. Lifeboats can take several hours to reach the site of the emergency, and even rescue helicopters can take well over an hour. Additionally, offshore windfarms typically lie out of the normal operating zones of such rescue vessels, rendering rescue procedures even more challenging," the company said.

Zelim and Chartwell say that their ‘Survivor Class’ unmanned rescue vessel introduces "an essential new stage in the rescue chain, rapidly recovering MOBs and providing them with an accessible safe haven from the debilitating effects of cold-water immersion, where they can await evacuation to shore."

The vessel has been designed ‘casualty first’, with accessible features to address limited mobility challenges, such as a rescue conveyor for recovering MOBs from the water, easy-open door handles, an air-conditioned cabin, and a helicopter pick up zone. Meanwhile, as an unmanned, remotely operated vessel, crucial deployment time is reduced, while also limiting collateral risk for rescue personnel, the companies said.

25m free fall

The vessel will be mounted onto offshore structures and deployed into the water via a 25m free fall following MOB or helicopter downing incidents. The vessel will be operable in significant wave heights of 4.5m.

Andy Page, Managing Director, Chartwell Marine, said: “Designing the Survivor Class gave us a great opportunity to apply our offshore wind expertise to new challenges, such as free-fall water entry and casualty recovery. For example, the two waterjets will activate prior to contact with the water to stop the vessel from drifting backwards into the turbine. Zelim has shown strong leadership in making offshore wind a safer industry, and we are excited to see where the partnership goes next.”

Sam Mayall, Founder, Zelim, said: “As offshore wind continues to scale up to meet the growing global demand for clean energy, ensuring the safety of seafarers and technicians is critical. That’s why we are working with Chartwell Marine and other industry partners to develop a cohesive offshore survival system, beyond the vessel itself, engaging with operators and regulators to make sure it is fit to save lives in some of the most challenging conditions imaginable.”

 

Related News

Credit: Royal IHC

Royal IHC's Hi-Traq Mk 1 Trenching Vehicle Wraps First GoM Campaign

Dutch company Royal IHC has via its Offshore Energy Division delivered a Hi-Traq Mk 1 multi-purpose trenching vehicle to…

GEOMAR Director Professor Katja Matthes and H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at the christening of the AUV Albert I de Monaco. Photo: Thomas Eisenkrätzer (via GEOMAR)

Prince Albert II of Monaco Christens Geomar's New AUV

Prince Albert II of Monaco on Thursday today christened the new autonomous underwater vehicle "Albert I. de Monaco" at GEOMAR…

Dril-Quip HQ in Houston - Credit: Dril-Quip

Offshore Equipment Firm Dril-Quip Names New CEO

Offshore drilling equipment specialist Dril-Quip, has named Jeffrey J. Bird as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Using world-leading subsea compression technology, Jansz-Io Compression is positioned to maintain long-term natural gas supply to Gorgon. The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.333 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent) and JERA (0.417 percent). Credit: ABB

ABB to Power Chevron's Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project in Australia

ABB has secured a contract worth around $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS) for Chevron's multi…

Illustration only - One of OPT's Powerbuoys - Credit: OPT

U.S. DOE Awards Grant for OPT's Next-gen Wave Energy Converter

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a grant to wave energy solutions provider Ocean Power Technologies to further…

Illustration only - damedias/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Joins Seabed Mineral Extraction Arena

TechnipFMC, a company best known for its offshore oilfield services and equipment, is looking to diversify its offering and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Everard Insurance Brokers Ltd

Everard's is an independent Insurance Broker. We specialise in Marine Insurance. Our exclusive arrangements with respected Insurers provide Professional Indemnity, Marine and Sub-sea Equipment Insurance, marine Trades, Hull, P&I and CargoComprehensive, cost effective insurance packages for the shipping industry
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Project Manager/Project Engineers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news