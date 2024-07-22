 
New Wave Media

July 22, 2024

ABPmer to Work on Expansion of UK’s Offshore Industry Database

Marine consultancy and survey company ABPmer has been appointed by Crown Estate Scotland to support the work related to the integration of Scottish survey findings into the Marine Data Exchange (MDE), the UK’s resource for offshore industry survey data, research and evidence.

The work follows an agreement between the Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland to extend the MDE to cover Scottish waters, allowing all developers working in UK waters to benefit from a streamlined and comprehensive dataset to inform offshore developments, supporting the faster, more sustainable roll-out of offshore technologies critical to the UK’s energy transition, while protecting and restoring the biodiversity of our seas and the marine environment.

This includes primary data, observations, metadata, and reports gathered and stored by or on behalf of tenants in relation to geotechnical, geophysical, bathymetric, oceanographic, meteorological, acoustic, biological, sea user, sedimentological, cultural and heritage investigations, and modelling and monitoring.

The MDE was created by The Crown Estate in 2013 to store, manage and disseminate offshore survey data collected by offshore renewables developers during the planning, building and operation of offshore renewable energy projects and outputs from Regional Environmental Characterisation Surveys (RECS) under the Marine Aggregate Levey Sustainability Fund (MALSF).

The MDE provides an evidence base to help developers and stakeholders understand impacts, providing valuable lessons learnt and efficiencies for new projects and understanding cumulative impacts on the seabed. It enables The Crown Estate to draw insights using data across various projects and regions, so a holistic and proportionate approach to the development of the seabed can be made.

The data submitted to the MDE must comply with a set of consistent standards and requirements to ensure it is maintained to a high standard and is easily discoverable in line with the Q-FAIR principles (Quality, Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable). 

ABPmer’s support will ensure the data holding continues to align with Q-FAIR so the database maintains an excellent level of customer service, and to assist Crown Estate Scotland in ensuring the data holding continues to be utilized in projects which benefit the environment, the offshore industry, and the nation.

"We are proud to work with Crown Estate Scotland to ensure a high standard of quality for Scottish MDE survey data. Our specialists bring over a decade of experience to the project, having supported The Crown Estate with essential quality assurance and data handling for the MDE since inception.

“Having provided input to many of Scotland’s key offshore wind developments, including Ayre, Bowdun, Salamander, MarramWind, Beatrice, Moray East and Moray West, we are delighted to further our support for the next generation of Scottish renewable energy, helping accelerate Scotland’s progress towards net zero,” said Damon O’Brien, ABPmer Managing Director.

