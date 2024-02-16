Friday, February 16, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 16, 2024

OEG Acquires Dutch Marine Services Company

(Credit: OEG Renewables)

(Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Energy Group has completed the acquisition of Marine Coordination Services (MSC), a provider of marine coordination and offshore project services based in the Netherlands, for an undisclosed consideration.

MCS will join the OEG Renewables division, further expanding OEG’s marine coordination capabilities and opening new market opportunities to offer integrated service solutions in the European offshore wind sector building upon MCS’s existing strong industry relationships.

This is OEG’s 12th acquisition since it began growing its renewables service offering in 2020.

The MCS team brings a wealth of experience and talent that will further strengthen OEG Renewables’ capabilities and expand its ability to offer the clients integrated service solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome MCS to the OEG group. This strategic acquisition will facilitate further expansion of OEG Renewables’ service offering and operating footprint in the growing European offshore energy market, and the development of new integrated solutions for our clients,” said John Heiton, OEG’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Becoming part of OEG group will allow MCS to increase the value proposition we can offer to our clients by leveraging OEG’s global footprint and wide range of specialist topside, subsea and marine services. “

“Both OEG and MCS share the same values and commitment to achieving the highest possible standards of Health and Safety and building long-term relationships to be the preferred strategic partner for the delivery of robust added value solutions,” added Jens Doeksen and Cor van der Velde, joint MD’s of MCS.

Related News

L to R: Jongwook Kim, CEO of UST21, and Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Sales & Marketing Director for APAC (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Sets Up South Korea Base for Offshore Renewables

Dutch survey company Fugro has opened a new office South Korea, dubbed ‘Fugro UST21’, as part of a joint venture with South…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

PGS Finds Offshore Wind Site Survey Work

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.The project…

Minesto's Dragon 4 device (Credit: Minesto)

Minesto Reels In $260K Government Grant for Tidal Energy Moorings

Swedish tidal energy company Minesto has secured a $267,000 grant (SEK 2.8 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency to upgrade…

Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

DP2 vessel Glomar Worker (Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Grows Offshore Wind Survey Fleet

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has added a second hull mounted survey vessel to its fleet with the long…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics Sonobot 5: Elevating Multibeam Sonar Capabilities
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news