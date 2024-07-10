 
July 10, 2024

Acteon Hooks Structural Monitoring Deal for Changhua Offshore Wind Farms

(Credit: Acteon)

(Credit: Acteon)

Pulse Structural Monitoring, a brand in marine energy and infrastructure services company Acteon, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted Taiwan to deliver measurement and associated data acquisition systems for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms.

The scope of the contract includes design, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of measurement and associated data acquisition systems.

The wind farms, which are 35 and 60 km off the Changhua coast of Taiwan, will have the capacity to generate 920 MW of power and are due to be completed by the end of 2025.

Pulse is part of Acteon’s Geo-services business line. The project-based systems integration and software development will be executed at the Pulse Technology Centre in Wokingham, UK, with installation to be carried out in construction yards in South Korea and Taiwan.

“The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 contract represents another important step forward with the development of Pulse capabilities supporting the global offshore wind industry.

These include campaigns to measure environmental, metocean, settlement, load and acceleration, corrosion and anode efficiency.

All our installations are built on the open framework NX2 digital platform which integrates synchronous data acquisition from sensor to desktop. This will further enable Acteon to play a major role in supporting clients making a difference in the journey towards net zero,” said Paul Smith, Executive Vice President, Geo-services business line.

