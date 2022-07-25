 
July 25, 2022

AKOFS Offshore Inks $282m, Four-year Deal for Aker Wayfarer

© Joao Gusmao / Marinetraffic.com

Akastor ASA's 50% owned affiliate AKOFS Offshore AS signed a firm contract for its vessel Aker Wayfarer that will continue to perform services as a subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. as client in Brazil.

The duration of the contract is 1,415 days, or almost 4 years, and the services will commence in first half of 2023. AKOFS Offshore will be performing the Aker Wayfarer operations jointly with its partners Bravante for marine services and Oceaneering for ROV services.

Total contract value is about $282 million, of which about $198 million will be revenue allocated to AKOFS Offshore and included in the company's backlog.

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

