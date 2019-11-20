 
New Wave Media

November 20, 2019

Albwardy Damen in Pact with Heila Cranes

Image: Damen Group

Image: Damen Group

UAE-based Albwardy Damen has signed a service agreement with the provider of heavy-duty marine cranes Heila Cranes. Many of the vessels that Damen builds and maintains are fitted with cranes manufactured by the Italian company.

The Dutch shipbuilding group said in a press release that the new service agreement between the two companies will enable Albwardy Damen to ensure that the Heila cranes on board its customers’ vessels operating in the region are guaranteed top quality, through-life support and customer service.

"This premium level of support will be available both for the yard’s newbuilds and third-party vessels when they visit the Albwardy Damen facilities for maintenance and repair," it said.

The recent launch of Heila Cranes Middle East in Dubai will also contribute to the enhanced service provision. There, alongside an office and support centre, there will also be based an experienced electrical & automation crane specialist permanently on call, providing immediate support across the region.

“Heila provides a high level of service and is a solid company with a good reputation in the maritime and offshore markets,” commented Marcel van de Kreke, operations director at Albwardy Damen Sharjah. “The agreement covers overhauls, maintenance, repairs, inspections, technical reporting, advice and the supply of spare parts. This agreement will enable us to give our customers with Heila equipment the best possible service with a long-term perspective.”

Heila Cranes supplies standard and custom-built marine and offshore cranes with a capacity of up to 4,500 tonne metres. These can be operated hydraulically, electronically or by remote control. They can be found on a wide variety of vessels and installations, ranging from dredgers, naval ships and anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels to drilling and production platforms, and floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Albwardy Damen is a joint venture between Albwardy Investment of Dubai and the Netherlands-headquartered Damen Shipyards Group. With over 40 years of presence in the UAE, it is one of the leading shipyards in the Middle East with facilities in Dubai, Fujairah and Sharjah as well as Sohar and Salalah in Oman.

Albwardy Damen repairs over 400 vessels of all sizes every year, ranging from tugs to VLCCs. Over the eleven years since the joint venture began, workboats, dredgers, fast crew suppliers, tugs and other vessels from the Damen portfolio have been delivered to local and ship owners supporting the regional oil & gas industry and other international maritime sectors.

Email

Related News

Henry Jeffrey (Photo: OES)

OES: Surge in Tidal Energy in 2020

The last annual report issued by Ocean Energy Systems (OES) highlights significant international investment including $25m…

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem/Subsea 7 Merger Would Create Subsea Giant

Services firm Saipem is considering a merger with rival Subsea 7 in an effort to weather the prolonged industry downturn…

Glomar Vantage (Photo: Bibby HydroMap)

Bibby HydroMap Charters Glomar Vantage

Bibby HydroMap have taken the 56-meter DP1 survey vessel Glomar Vantage on charter from GloMar Shipmanagement BV.The vessel…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

Image: Navis

Navis Solution on Evergreen Newbuilds

Navis, the provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance,  announced that its MACS3…

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news