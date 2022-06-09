 
June 9, 2022

Oi Americas 2023: Call for Papers

The organizer of Oceanology International Americas (OiA), RX Global has put out its Call For Content for the 2023 event and is looking towards the industry for content.

As part of the three-day conference program, OiA will run a series of technical tracks exploring the latest developments in ocean technology and its applications in support of scientific research, safe and sustainable use of the ocean and ocean resources, and the protection of the marine and coastal environment. The technical track program will cover all stages of ocean technology innovation; seamlessly connecting technology push with application pull.

The 2023 event will see content delivered on: Sensors & Instruments, Vessels, Vehicles & Platforms, Data Communications, Data Analysis and more. If this sounds like you, please submit your paper and we’ll be in touch.

Click here for more information.


