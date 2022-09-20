Tuesday, September 20, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 20, 2022

applied acoustics debuts new USBL Line-up

  • Image courtesy applied acoustics
  • Image courtesy applied acoustics
  • Image courtesy applied acoustics Image courtesy applied acoustics
  • Image courtesy applied acoustics Image courtesy applied acoustics

Family-run applied acoustics launched a new acoustic positioning offering, its first combined Inertial Navigation (INS) and Ultra Short Base Line (USBL) system. The Pyxis system is free of acoustic calibration and can operate without the need of external GPS or Gyro compass, aimed at reducing mobilization time and alignment errors.

The company reports that the engineering team have been working to improve the accuracy and performance of the entire Easytrak USBL product range. A new transceiver has been designed for the Alpha system, the 904C, which has increased the accuracy from 3.5% to 3% of slant range. The previous Nexus Lite system has been replaced with the Nexus 2 Lite, using the 2686 transceiver (previously part of the Nexus 2 system), which has increased the accuracy from 1% to 0.45% of slant range. And finally, the Nexus 2 and Pyxis omni-directional transceivers have been redesigned and now include seven internal elements instead of the previous 5, further improving accuracy and all-round performance.

The Alpha system now has an upgraded 904C transceiver which has a rugged stainless housing and is smaller than the 903C predecessor. The compact form not only allows for less motion in free hanging applications which can improve the accuracy, but it can be deployed by a single person and transported easily making the 904C ideal for small ROV or diver tracking and mobilizing on smaller vessels of opportunity. The 904C power supply and receivers have been redesigned, reducing noise and improving the detection of target signals which improves the repeatability of position. A new, more accurate compass allows for the compensation of motion to improve the accuracy when using the 904C standalone without external sensors.

Easytrak Nexus 2 Lite incorporates Sigma 2 Spread Spectrum technology to provide a secure acoustic link. By incorporating Sigma 2 technology, the wide bandwidth transmissions reduce the system’s susceptibility to interference. This provides users with an accurate and stable position which is easy and intuitive to operate. A geo-referenced graphical overlay can be offered as an optional extra, which is typically used when operating near shore or surrounding structures like wind farms.

The Nexus 2 and Pyxis systems, with the previous 2686/ 3781 type transceivers had a slant range accuracy of 0.45%, the new 7-element 2782/ 3782 omni-directional transceivers have further increased the slant range accuracy to 0.25%.

Image courtesy applied acoustics

Related News

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

Image copyright Stuart Conway/Courtesy UKHO

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

David Parker, the Head of Hydrographic Programs at the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) discusses the rationale behind the new UK…

Credit: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Signs Rental Agreement with RTS

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions firm Ashtead Technology has signed a rental agreement with Norway-based RTS…

Credit: Bangor University

Oceanographers Call for Study on Impact of Floating Wind on Shelf Seas Mixing and Marine Life

While floating wind farms are seen as the next big thing in the renewable energy industry as they can be installed further…

Credit: Saltwater Stone

'True ROV Autonomy for EOD Robotics' - Greensea Systems, Seebyte Team Up

Greensea Systems and Seebyte, two companies specializing in ROV software, have partnered up, citing growing demand for "true…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RADAC B.V.

Since 1998, RADAC B.V., develops and produces the WaveGuide. This very accurate radar level gauge measures wave height, wave direction, level and tide. It is demonstrated that in all wind and wave conditions the standard deviation for water level is only 1 cm. max. The WaveGuide is compact, robust and easy to install.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Wonder Reef: Where Engineering meets Art, Subsea

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news